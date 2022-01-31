Love Island to switch villas for 2022 season

According to The Sun , producers at ITV are after a new Love Island villa to replace its current home in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, a spot in the north-east of Mallorca.

We still have a while to wait before Love Island returns to our screens this summer, but it already looks like the next season will feature some changes to the beloved reality show.

It's not the first time the Love Island villa would have got a revamp, with the current luxury home chosen back in season 3. The previous two seasons took place in a different Mallorcan villa located in Santanyi.

ITV is reportedly considering options closer to the mountains, which would certainly make for a stunning backdrop as a fresh batch of contestants get grafting on their love quests.

Despite finding a new home, fans can rest assured that some of the series' most beloved elements will remain.

The iconic fire pit, for example, will likely be carried over to the new spot, wherever on the island it may be.

Handmade in Northern Ireland, it has been the site of many iconic Love Island moments, including some pretty brutal dumpings, and was shipped to South Africa for Winter Love Island.

A new location, however, could also introduce some new and exciting elements to the series, which saw a drop in viewers for its 2021 edition.

It's unclear at this stage whether a new Casa Amor villa will also be introduced.

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2022. In the meantime, check out our Entertainment hub for all the latest news, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.