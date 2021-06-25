Will there be a Casa Amor this year? Love Island twist to make a return in 2021 series

Love Island wouldn’t be Love Island without its more troublesome half. Just as couples begin to look a bit too comfortable, Casa Amor steals half of them away in the middle of the night to meet a whole new group of Islanders.

Since the third season, Casa Amor has been at the centre of the most explosive arguments, rifts, and break-ups in the villa. This year, we weren’t expecting things to be any different, until fans noticed that it didn’t appear in the US and South African versions of the show.

Read on to find out whether the Casa Amor we know will be making an appearance in the seventh season of Love Island.

Will Casa Amor return to Love Island in 2021?

In June 2021, it was revealed that Casa Amor will make an appearance in the upcoming season.

Speaking to The Sun, a show source said: “It’s the twist that makes the show and gives them some of their best scenes and ratings. The episodes where half of the cast go to Casa Amor always rate really highly so producers were keen to keep it in.”

“It’s part of the fabric of the show and viewers absolutely love it.”

So rest easy, when things are beginning to look too tranquil in the villa, you can rely on Casa Amor to shake things up.

Will Casa Amor be different in Love Island 2021?

Casa Amor will take place in a completely different building in 2021. It will still go by the same name, meaning Love House in Spanish, but the Islanders will be lounging on different deckchairs and getting their summer tan by a different pool. Of course though, it will be just as luxurious as it was before.

What is Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is the second villa used in the Love Island series. During the Islanders’ time in the main villa, half of them are taken from the main villa and put in Casa Amor. They live there for three or four days, which is plenty of time to poke some holes in their current partners and crack on with someone else.

When they return to the villa, they must make the decision to return to their old partner, or with the new one. This has caused some truly unforgettable, and sometimes heartbreaking, moments in nearly every series since Casa Amor was introduced.

The villa has been a subject of controversy before. In 2018, Ofcom received more than 2,500 complaints when Dani Dyer was shown video footage of boyfriend Jack Fincham appearing to cheat on her in Casa Amor.

Clearly though, it’s been deemed too important to miss out, and viewers will only have to wait to see what trouble it stirs up this time.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th.