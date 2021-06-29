Who are the Love Island 2021 couples?

Finally, Love Island is officially back and so far we’ve been treated to toe-sucking, lobe-licking, snogging like COVID never existed and a feisty bombshell waiting to stir up drama amongst our freshly forged couples.

After a typically muggy start to the coupling session as presided over by host Laura Whitmore on last night’s opening episode, we now have our first five couples – Kaz and Toby, Liberty and Jake, Shannon and Aaron, Brad and Faye, and Sharon and Hugo – but will they last? Chloe Burrows was revealed as the final singleton set to enter the villa towards the end of the show – so she could be about to shake things up or end up as the only single Islander.

So far it seems as though only Kaz and Toby are hitting it off, but the Love Island 2021 contestants have only been in the Love Island villa for 24 hours so it’s too early to call Let’s take a look at the 2021 couples…

Brad and Faye

Instagrams: @brad_mcclell and @faye__winter

ITV

Brad McClelland, a 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland, proved the most popular boy during the coupling session as three of the girls – Faye, Liberty and Sharon – stepped forward for him. He ended up going for 26-year-old lettings manager Faye Winter, mainly because he liked her blue bikini (his words).

Kaz and Toby

Instagrams: @kazkamwi and @tobyaromolaran

Toby Aromolaran, a 22-year-old semi-professional footballer from Essex, initially picked Faye, who had been chosen by PE teacher Hugo. Faye ended up in a couple with Brad, with only Sharon and Kaz Kamwi, a 26-year-old fashion blogger from Essex, left standing. Hugo picked Sharon, leaving Toby to pair up with Kaz. The couple seem to have decent banter and good chemistry so who knows what will happen next.

Liberty and Jake

Instagrams: @libertypoolex and @jakecornish7

Liberty Poole, a 21-year-old waitress and marketing student from Birmingham, stepped forward for 24-year-old water engineer Jake Cornish from Weston-super-Mare, and returned the compliment by picking Liberty. It was a rocky start to their coupling however, as Liberty also stepped forward for blue-eyed Brad, but he ended up picking up blue-bikinied Faye, so Liberty returned to Jake. Jake told the boys he’s not sure if the chemistry is there but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Hugo and Sharon

Instagrams: @hugo_hammond and @sharongaffka

PE teacher Hugo Hammond from Hampshire, 24, originally picked Faye in the coupling, before she eventually ended up with Brad. Hugo was left with two girls to pick from – Sharon or Kaz, and he chose 25-year-old civil servant Sharon Gaffka, from Oxford. So far, Sharon is finding Hugo too shy, and is already fed up with having to do all the grafting. Watch this space.

Shannon and Aaron

Instagrams: @shannonsinghhh and @aaronfranciis

Model Shannon Singh, 22, from Fife hasn’t been blown away by the boys so far, but she puts that down to her being a “slow burn”. Aaron Francis, 24, a luxury events host from London, picked Shannon (or “that one, number five” as he so romantically put it) even though Kaz and Faye had stepped forward for him. It doesn’t appear as though Shannon or Aaron are feeling it at the moment, so we wonder how long they will last.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm.