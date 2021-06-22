Who is Faye Winter? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who is a lettings manager with “terrible flirting skills”

We’re thrilled that not only is Love Island 2021 going ahead but we only have a few short days left until it starts – and we now know the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants that will be entertaining us over the summer.

Joining the show for 2021 is the first disabled Love Island contestant, a semi-pro footballer and, in the case of Faye, a lettings manager who is never afraid to show some skin even while she is at work!

But how will Faye do in the villa, and will she be able to find love in sunny Majorca? Only time will tell but for now, here is all we know about Faye Winter!

Faye Winter – Key Facts

Age: 26

Job: Lettings manager

From: Devon

Instagram: @faye__winter

Why does Faye want to take part in Love Island?

Boredom may have played a part in her decision to join the show as lockdown has made her want to put herself out there and try new things.

“In the last year, we haven’t been able to experience anything. I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I? I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun – amazing.”

What does Faye do for work?

“I’m a lettings manager and I’ve got an amazing team. I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants. My main role is the sales side of things. I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because, in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work.

“I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible. I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, ‘You’re staying outside’. It’s so fun.”

What is Faye looking for in a partner?

Anyone who hopes to impress Faye in the show better be sure they have practised their banter skills as it sounds like they will need to be good at it.

“Looks-wise they have to be like 6ft. But then my last relationship that I was in for five years he was like 5ft 7. Someone that will put me in my place. Someone that makes me laugh. But also someone that takes my banter. I’m like a 5-year-old in a playground, if I like you, I will make a mockery of you and laugh and joke. That is my really terrible flirting skills. I need someone who can take that.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th.