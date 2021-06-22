Who is Chloe Burrows? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who is a Financial Services Marketing Executive

The extra-long wait to return to the villa is almost over as Love Island 2021 will be with us in a mere few days and after a long spell of rumours, we now have the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants to look through while we wait for launch night.

Among the contestants ready to find love in 2021 is the first disabled Love Island contestant, a luxury event planner and Financial Services Marketing Executive, Chloe!

But while Chloe thinks she has the right type of personality to do well, will that be enough to see her find love and become a winner? We do not have long until we find out, but here is all we know about Chloe Burrows!

Chloe Burrows – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Financial Services Marketing Executive

From: Bicester

Instagram: @chloe__burrows

Why does Chloe want to take part in Love Island?

When asked why she had signed up for the show, Chloe got straight to the point, saying: “I’ve been in awful ‘situationships’ and stuff so I just thought, why not?!

But she thinks she could be a bright spot in the house with her sense of humour potentially winning people over. “I’m always the funny one in a situation. I always try and make everyone laugh. I’m quite bubbly and always doing something.”

What is Chloe looking forward to about the villa?

Chloe, like many of us, has had a difficult 2020 and part of her excitement about heading to Majorca is meeting someone and finally getting to have some fun!

“It would be so nice to meet someone. All my friends are buying houses and having babies. I’m literally going from friendship group to friendship group every weekend with different plans because they are like, ‘Okay well I’ve got to see my boyfriend’. We have been locked down for a year as well, just to play in a villa with people my age for however long will just be fun!”

What is Chloe looking for in a partner?

Chloe thinks she is funny herself and to impress her, the lads in the villa will need to be equally as comical while also having a caring side.

“I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Is someone like that waiting for her? We’ll be finding out soon.

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th.