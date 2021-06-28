Series seven of Love Island may have only just begun, but we don’t want to miss a minute of it especially when we’ll get to find out which couple will be walking home with the cash prize at the Love Island 2021 final.

Over the next few weeks, the Love Island 2021 contestants will couple up, recouple and be dumped, before one lucky pair wins the whole thing (and then decides if they want to split the money).

It’s a while away for now, but it’s the moment the entire show is building up to.

So as series seven cracks on, here’s everything you need to know about the Love Island 2021 final.

When is the Love Island 2021 final?

ITV are yet to confirm the Love Island 2021 final date, but RadioTimes.com understands the series will be running for eight weeks this year, which will put us at around August 23rd.

The series usually ends on a Monday, with viewers getting to see the last day in the villa with the final four couples.

This usually involves a Love Island prom where all contestants learn a dance routine (which they usually mess up), write some poetry or speeches, and get dolled up, before declaring their love for one another.

It comes after the final dates on the show, which in the past has included fancy, yacht trips, a day at the Safari, and even a La La Land themed dinner date.

The live final then sees the show’s host Laura Whitmore revealing which couple have come in fourth, third and second place before announcing our Love Island winners.

Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th.