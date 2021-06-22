Who is Toby Aromolaran? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who is a footballer for Hashtag United

We hope you have your water bottle at the ready as Love Island 2021 is about to start and after a ton of speculation (most of which turned out to be false ) we now have the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants.

Joining the show for 2021 is the first disabled Love Island contestant, a luxury event planner and then we have Toby – a semi-professional social media footballer who plays for a team called Hashtag United.

But will Toby be able to score while in the villa? Only time will tell but for now, here is all we know about Toby Aromolaran!

Toby Aromolaran – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Semi-pro footballer

From: Essex

Instagram: @tobyaromolaran

Why does Toby want to take part in Love Island?

“I’ve never been in a relationship. I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can’.” While he is correct that he will be in a good place to find a match, we have to wonder whether he considered giving something like Tinder a crack first?

He should be a good character to have around if anyone in the villa needs a cheer up with Toby saying, “I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well.”

What does Toby do for work?

If you have never heard of Hashtag United, you should probably look them up as playing for them is a job that Toby loves. “I’ve played football since I was about six, but it’s really come into a new light for the past year since I joined a team called Hashtag United. They’re very social media focused. Everything is on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. Playing with them has really made me fall in love with the game again.”

And being a footballer has given Toby a competitive edge. “Personally, I’m a winner. I play football, which is a competitive sport. It’s not just a game. It’s for the position and the team. I’ve been competing my whole life. I’m a winner, I don’t like losing. I’m not a sore loser but I like to win.”

What is Toby looking for in a partner?

“Looks-wise, I’m a sucker for a cute face. Nice feet. That’s a dealbreaker for me. I don’t have a foot fetish but I appreciate nice feet! I think you can judge someone by their feet. Girls who walk around at the club with no shoes on, that’s one of my hates.”

