Love Island songs: All the music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

We are hurtling towards the Love Island 2021 finish line now, with the Love Island contestants giving us all the romance, fun and drama that we have come to expect from the ITV2 reality hit show.

There are many things that are a given for Love Island, from scantily dressed singles being ready to impress and Iain Sterling taking the mickey out of them for it with his narration. But there are also the many hit songs that are thrown in – including many ballad-style covers of songs we know and love.

This year has been no exception to the rule, and the banging tunes have kept on coming – so it is a good job that there is a Love Island 2021 Spotify playlist then.

You won’t be short on choices, as Love Island uses multiple songs per episode, which means we will have a mighty big playlist on our hands when the series wraps up for the year later this month.

As for what all those songs are and what episodes they played in, here are all the details!

Love Island songs

Episode 1

Aloe Blacc – ‘King Is Born’

7kingZ – ‘All Eyes on Us’

Zac Samuel – ‘Set Out Your Loving’

Billie Eilish – ‘Ocean Eyes’

Arlissa & Jonas Blue – ‘Hearts Ain’t Gonna Lie (Eden Prince Remix)’

Khalid – ‘8TEEN’

Rudimental & Rita Ora – ‘Summer Love’

The Magician – ‘Ready to Love’

Oliver Heldens & Lenno – ‘This Groove’

Becky Hill & Weiss – ‘I Could Get Used to This’

Jay Pryor – ‘Make Luv’

Avicii – ‘SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)’

Kideko – ‘What Is It’

Mostack – ‘What I Wanna’ – Mostack

Jack Wins – ‘Feel My Love (feat. Rae Hall)’

Jonas Blue – ‘What I Like About You (feat. Theresa Rex)’

M-22 – ‘How Does It Feel’

Jax Jones – ‘Yeah Yeah Yeah’

The Ones – ‘Absolutely Flawless’

Anton Powers & Redondo – ‘Make Your Move’

Tim Deluxe – ‘It Just Won’t Do (feat. Sam Obernik)’

Jacob Plant – ‘Amnesia (feat. James Newman)’

Mr. Belt & Wexol & Jack Wins – ‘One Thing’

Deekline – ‘Be Happy’

Strike – ‘U Sure Do’

Elton John – ‘Are You Ready for Love?’

Episode 2

Grace Carter – ‘Heal Me’

Lyra – ‘Falling’

Camila Cabello – ‘I Have Questions’

Hot Like Detroit – ‘That Thing’

Kolabeech – ‘Everybody’s Free (feat. BETSY)’

Sigala – ‘Say You Do (feat. Imani Williams & DJ Fresh)’

Nancie – ‘Get Likes’

Lizzo – ‘Juice’

Panic! At The Disco – ‘High Hopes’

Nicole Scherzinger – ‘Wet’

Sigala, Ella Eyre & Meghan Trainor – ‘Just Got Paid (feat. French Montana)’

Snoop Dog & David Guetta ‘Sweat (Snoop Dog Vs. David Guetta Remix)’

The Stone Roses – ‘Fools Gold’

Anderson East – ‘Girlfriend’

Khalid & John Mayer- ‘Outta My Head’

Zac Samuel & Moon Willis- ‘Never Letting Go (feat. Tayá)’

Van Halen – ‘Jump’

Episode 3

Jorja Smith – ‘Wandering Romance’

Meduza – ‘Piece of Your Heart (feat. Goodboyz)’

Disclosure – ‘Help Me Lose My Mind (feat. London Grammar)’

Billie Eilish – ‘when the party’s over’

Jamie Lawson – ‘Wasn’t Expecting That’

Flume & Chet Faker – ‘Drop the Game’

Busta Rhymes – ‘Break Ya Neck’

Episode 4

Dorothy – ‘After Midnight’

Halsey – ‘Without Me’

Jonas Blue, Liam Payne & Lennon Stella – ‘Polaroid’

Miley Cyrus – ‘The Climb’

Cheryl Lynn – ‘Got to Be Real’

Nat King Cole – ‘When I Fall In Love’

Khalid & Normani – ‘Love Lies’

Episode 5

Rhys Lewis – ‘Better Than Today’

Broods – ‘Heartlines’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Grace’

BANKS – ‘Beggin For Thread’

Sigala – ‘Sweet Lovin’ (feat. Bryn Christopher)’

Dizzee Rascal & Calvin Harris – ‘Hype’

Courtney Barnes – ‘Good Thing’

Steps – ‘5,6,7,8’

Rednex – ‘Cotton Eye Joe’

Lizzo – ‘Boys’

The Score – ‘Legend’

Pitbull – ‘Timber (feat. Kesha)’

Ginuwine – ‘Pony’

L Devine – ‘Like You Like That’

Mark Ronson & Lykke Li – ‘Late Night Feelings’

Katy B – ‘Katy On a Mission’

Episode 6

Dylan Fraser – ‘I’d Rather Be Here’

Royal Deluxe – ‘In the Wild Now’

ATB, Topic & AS7 – ‘Your Love (9PM)’

Icona Pop – ‘Feels In My Body’

Etta James – ‘I Just Want to Make Love to You’

Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse – ‘Katchi’

Hot Chocolate – ‘You Sexy Thing’

Purple Disco Machine – ‘Dished (Male Stripper)’

Majestic – ‘Me & U (feat. Kelsey)’

Shirley Bassey – ‘Get the Party Started’

David Guetta x John Newman x Mistajam – ‘If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)’

Gregory Porter ‘Revival (Roman Kouder Remix)’

Kygo & Zak Abel – ‘Freedom’

Freya Ridings – ‘Ultraviolet’

Status Quo & The Beach Boys – ‘Fun Fun Fun’

Episode 7

Ella Eyre – ‘Don’t You Want Me (For Nest Audio Sessions)’

Silk City – ‘New Love (feat. Ellie Goulding)’

Tensnake – ‘Strange Without You (feat. Daramola)’

Tommy Ashley – ‘Latch’

Nick Wilson – ‘Lose Myself’ (Unreleased – Comes Out August 6th)

Galantis – ‘Pillow Fight’

Tim Halperin – ‘All I Need’

Masie Peters – ‘John Hughes Movie’

Madison Beer – ‘Effortlessly’

Tones & I – ‘Bad Child’

Mariana BO – ‘Feeling Good’

Episode 8

Imagine Dragons – ‘Wrecked’

B-15 Project & Ekko City – ‘Girls Like Like Us (feat. Crissy D & Lady G)’

Royal Blood – ‘Trouble’s Coming’

Bissett – ‘Every Single Time’

Sigala – ‘All for Love (feat. Kodaline)’

Ingrid Michaelson & ZAYN – ‘To Begin Again’

Charlotte Lawrence – ‘Why Do You Love Me (Acoustic)’

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem (VIP Mix)’

The Rolling Stones – ‘Paint It, Black’

Episode 9

Bebe Rexha – ‘Sabotage’

Celeste & MK – ‘Stop This Flame (Celeste x MK)’

PS1 – ‘Fake Friends (feat. Alex Hosking)’

Lecrae & Andy Mineo – ‘Coming In Hot’

Episode 10

Dr Dre – ‘Talking To My Diary’

Kima Otung – ‘Head & Heart’

Rhys Lewis – ‘Better Than Today’

Samuel Jack – ‘Feels Like Summer’

Tinie Tempah (feat. Sophía Reyes & Farina) – ‘Whoppa’

Sigala & James Arthur – ‘Lasting Lover’

Jax Jones (feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon Don) – ‘Instruction’

Little Mix – ‘Confetti (feat. Saweetie)’

Dua Lipa – ‘Hallucinate’

Girls Aloud – ‘Sexy! No No No…’

Jason Derulo – ‘Get Ugly’

Galantis & Throttle – ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

Tobtok, AKA George & Oliver Nelson – ‘Something ‘Bout The Music’

Maisie Peters – ‘Architecture’

Episode 11

Blackway & Black Caviar – ‘What’s Up Danger (Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse)’

London Grammar – ‘Missing’

Olivia Dean – ‘Echo’

UPSAHL – ‘12345SEX’

Julie Bergan & Seeb – ‘Kiss Somebody’

Tate McRae – ‘You Broke Me First’

Rhys Lewis – ‘Some Days’

Tim Halperin – ‘The Boys of Summer’

Jonas Blue & AWA – ‘Something Stupid’

X Ambassadors – ‘BOOM’

Episode 12

Everyone You Know & Joy Anonymous – ‘Just for the Times’

Kaylar – ‘Only You Could Do (feat. Nala)’

Declan J Donovan – ‘Fallen So Young’

Rae Morris – ‘Someone Out There’

thisisNAMASTE – ‘I Like Your Face’

Snøw, Rxseboy & Jack Cullen – ‘Spilled My Coffee’

Zella Day – ‘Hypnotic’

Gang Starr – ‘Work’

Episode 13

Tom Walker – ‘Better Half of Me’

Young Bombs – ‘Better Day (feat. Aloe Blacc)’

Galantis & Hook N Sling – ‘Love On Me’

Bakermat – ‘Baby’

DNCE – ‘Cake By the Ocean’

Oliver! The Musical – ‘Food Glorious Food’

Sam Feldt – ‘Home Sweet Home (feat. ALMA & Digital Farm Animals)’

Kygo – ‘Happy Now (feat. Sandro Cavazza)’

Hannah Grace & Sonny – ‘What’s Up?’

Astrid S – ‘Favorite Part of Me’

Sam Tinnesz – ‘Play with Fire (feat. Yacht Money)’

Hidden Citizens – ‘Take Over (feat. Ruelle)’

Dylan Fraser – ‘The Storm’

Calvin Harris – ‘Summer’

Declan J Donovan – ‘Anymore’

AURORA – ‘Dance on the Moon’

Ruelle – ‘I Get to Love You’

7kingZ – ‘Survival (Hunt You Down)’

Mimi Webb – ‘Reasons’

Star.One – ‘Won’t Hold Back’

Britney Spears – ‘Work Bitch’

Episode 14

Barns Courtney – ‘Champion’

Mountains vs. Machines – ‘The Time Is Now’

Zayde Wølf – ‘Breathing Oxygen’

Blithe – ‘Say Your Prayers’

Phobia – ‘Nothing But Thieves’

Mr. Belt & Wezol & Jack Wins – ‘One Thing (Extended Mix)’

NEEDTOBREATHE – ‘Seasons’

Parx – ‘Finally’

Tones & I – ‘Fly Away’

Voost – ‘Taste of Your Love (feat. KOOLKID)’

David Guetta & Sia – ‘Let’s Love’

Chalotte Campbell – ‘Mr. Brightside’

Clément Leroux – ‘U Got My Heart [Extended Mix] (feat. Emma Hoet)’

Frances – ‘Grow’

Kygo & OneRepublic – ‘Lose Somebody’

Traffic – ‘Dear Mr. Fantasy’

Episode 15

Miley Cyrus – ‘Gimme What I Want’

Majestic – ‘Me & U (feat. Kelsey)’#

Chumbawumba – ‘Tubthumping’

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’

S Club 7 – ‘Reach’

Drenchill – ‘Freed From Desire (feat. Indiiana)’

Jet – ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’

DJ Ötzi – ‘Hey Baby’

Sigala & Rita Ora – ‘You for Me’

Gabrielle Aplin & JP Cooper – ‘Losing Me’

Naomi Kimpenu – ‘Only’

Matthew Nolan – ‘Don’t Cry Over Me’

Rhys Lewis – ‘The Sun Will Rise’

Tim Halperin – ‘The Reason’

Nirvana – ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

Episode 16

Zayde Wølf – ‘Brand New Thing’

Syn Cole – ‘Feels Like Love (feat. MIYA MIYA)’

MK – ‘2AM (feat. Carla Monroe)’

KOLIDESCOPES & Gavin James – ‘All for You’

Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’

Anne-Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’

Zayde Wølf – ‘Cold-Blooded’

Chase & Status – ‘Let You Go (feat. Mali)’

Episode 17

Royal Deluxe – ‘Revolution’

The Phantoms – ‘Stronger (feat. Black Violin)’

Secondcity & Paul Woolford – ‘All I Want (feat. Andrea Martin)’

Tones And I – ‘Cloudy Day’

Emma McGrath – ‘Fall with You’

Sigala & Shaun Frank & Flo Rida – ‘You Don’t Know Me (feat. Delaney Jane)’

Tom Speight – ‘Save Tonight (feat. Lydia Clowes)’

beaux – ‘I Don’t Want to Make It Alone, I Want to Make It with You’

Noizu – ‘Summer 91 (Looking Back)’

Layla – ‘Oh My Love’

Justin Bieber – ‘Holy (feat. Chance the Rapper)’

Good Charlotte – ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’

Episode 18

UNSECRET – ‘No Good (feat. Ruelle)’

Oliver Heldens & Party Pupils – ‘Set Me Free (feat. MAX)’

Lady Bri – ‘It’s Like Whoa!’

Le Pedre – ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’

Cats the Musical – ‘Memory’

Tinie Tempah – ‘Whoppa (feat. Sofia Reyes & Farina)’

Robin Schulz – ‘In Your Eyes (feat. Alida)’

Joji – ‘Run’

Billie Eilish – ‘when the party’s over’

Sigala & Becky Hill – ‘Wish You Well (Acoustic)’

JC Stewart – ‘Loud’

Zella Day – ‘East of Eden’

Tom Speight – ‘Medicine’

Mimi Webb – ‘Dumb Love’

Hidden Citizens – ‘Here We Stand (feat. Svrcina)’

JAY-Z & Kanye West – ‘N****s in Paris’

Episode 19

Julia Michaels – ‘Little Did I Know’

The Pussycat Dolls – ‘React’

DNCE – ‘Kissing Strangers (feat. Nicki Minaj)’

Kygo & Tina Turner – ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’

Ava Max – ‘Kings & Queens’

Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘This Kiss’

Tungevaag – ‘Young Summer (Extended Mix)’

A7S – ‘Nirvana’

Michael Calfan – ‘Imagining (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)’

Jay Pryor – ‘By Now’

Oasis – ‘Fu**in’ in the Bushes’

Episode 20

London Grammar – ‘Call Your Friends’

Zayde Wølf & Fjøra – ‘Hurricane’

Majestic x Boney M. – ‘Rasputin’

Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Jerry Williams – ‘Babe’

Harddope & Callum Beattie – ‘Lost Souls’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

GRACEY – ‘Somebody That I Used to Know’

Billie Eilish – ‘Lost Cause’

Missy Elliott – ‘We Run This’

Episode 21

Sonny Fodera & KOLIDESCOPES – ‘Nah (feat. Sinead Harnett)’

London Grammar – ‘Lose Your Head’

Michael Baker – ‘Ferris Wheel’

Maisie Peters – ‘Favourite Ex’

Kat Leon – ‘Survive’

Ruelle – ‘The Other Side’

Hidden Citizens – ‘It’s a Sin (Epic Trailer Version)’

Episode 22

The Hives – ‘Tick Tick Boom’

Lucy May Walker – ‘Without Him’

2WEI ft. Jon & Bri Bryant – ‘Hit The Road Jack’

Maisie Peters – ‘Daydreams’

Emilia Tarrant – ‘Honeymoon Phase’

Daya – ‘The Difference’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’

Papa Zeus – ‘Can’t Stop (Oh No)’

Zayde Wølf – ‘Madness’

Shaefri – ‘Home’

Birdy – ‘Surrender’

The Paper Kites ft. Lucy Rose – ‘For All You Give’

Delilah Montagu – ‘Lost Keys’

Royal Deluxe – ‘Fighter’

Episode 23

Tiësto & Sevenn – ‘Boom’

Active Child – ‘All Eyes on You’

Leanna Firestone – ‘Grow As We Go’

Shadowlark – ‘Come Around Here’

Zara Larsson – ‘Look What You’ve Done’

Sam Ryder – ‘Whirlwind’

Galantis, Pink Sweat$ & Ship Wrek – ‘Only a Fool’

Micky – ‘True Colours’

Episode 24

Anna of the North – ‘Believe’

Zayde Wølf – ‘Still Fighting for It’

Avi Kaplan – ‘Change on the Rise’

Charlotte Campbell – ‘Blur’

Nathan Dawe x Anne-Marie x MoStack – ‘Way Too Long’

DMNDS, Strange Fruits Music & Fallen Roses – ‘Calabria (feat. Lujavo & Nito-Onna)’

Lady Bri – ‘So Good’

Digital Farm Animals – ‘Last Night (feat. HARLEE)’

Luz – ‘the author’

Sigala & James Arthur – ‘Lasting Lover’

Wretch 32 – ‘Traktor (feat. L)’

Episode 25

James Hype – ‘Good Luck (feat. Pia Mia)’

Becky Hill & Sigala – ‘Heaven On My Mind’

Zara Larsson – ‘Poster Girl’

VINAE & Le Pedre – ‘I Was Made (Extended Mix)’

Tony Perry – ‘Free for Sweet Harmony (DanceLab Mix)’

HUX – ‘Lemonade’

Episode 26

Timmy Trumpet & Savage – ‘Freaks’

MIYA MIYA – ‘Want You’

MOTi – ‘In My Head (On My Mind)’

Nathan Evans – ‘Wellerman (Sea Shanty)’

Sam Feldt & Sigma Feat. Gia Koka – ‘2 Hearts’

Blinkie – ‘Little Love (feat. Grace Tither)’

Episode 27

Krimsonn – ‘I Won’t Lie’

Jubel – ‘Dancing in the Moonlight (feat. NEIMY)’

Birdy – ‘Loneliness’

Kygo & Zac Brown – ‘Someday’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘brutal’

Bow Anderson – ‘Hate That I Fell In Love With You’

Summer Kennedy – ‘Now’s The Time’

KSI ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals – ‘Really Love’

J2 – ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’

Episode 28

Kodaline – ‘Say Something’

Marilyn Manson – ‘Tainted Love’

Aaron Smith – ‘In My Way’

Blame Jones – ‘Young Hearts Run Free (Acoustic)’

Freya Ridings – ‘Maps’

Sody – ‘What We Had’

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers – ‘Leave Before You Love Me’

LÉON – ‘Chasing a Feeling’

Tom Speight – ‘Soak Up’

Episode 29

Jet – ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl (Alternate Version)’

Griff – ‘Love Is a Compass’

Sigrid – ‘Dynamite (Acoustic)’

Hidden Citizens – ‘Nothing Is As It Seems (feat. Ruelle)’

Mimi Webb – ‘I’ll Break My Heart Again’

Rag’n’Bone & P!nk – ‘Anywhere Away from Here’

Matt Johnson & Blame Jones – ‘For You (Acoustic Piano)’

Hidden Citizens – ‘Don’t Speak (Epic Trailer Version) (feat. Tim Halperin)’

Tim Halperin – ‘Love On Top’

The Band CAMINO & Chelsea Cutler – ‘Crying Over You’

James TW – ‘Hopeless Romantics’

Emilia Tarrant – ‘Here You Are, Again’

Episode 30

Matthew V – ‘Always Be My Baby’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘traitor’

Zac Pajak – ‘Silver Lining’

Laura Greaves & Lhotse – ‘Promises’

Lea-D – ‘Landscape’

Josh Daniel – ‘What Is Love’

Stevie Appleton – ‘Paradise (with Sam Feldt)’

Sody – ‘Old Flame’

Camila Cabello – ‘I Have Questions’

Harrison Storm – ‘Falling Down’

The Prodigy – ‘Invaders Must Die’

Episode 31

Fleurie – ‘Hurts Like Hell’

Robinson – ‘Watching You’

Tom Speight – ‘Feel the Night’

Alicia Keys – ‘Love Looks Better’

mxmtoon – ‘Fever Dream’

Gabrielle Aplin & Nick Wilson – ‘Love Can Be So Lonely, Sometimes’

Au/Ra – ‘Screw Feelings’

Brick – ‘Dazz (Dazz Disco Mix)’

Episode 32

Fleurie – ‘Breathe’

Claudia Valentina – ‘Seven’

Ruelle – ‘Where We Come Alive’

Sarah Close – ‘Only You’

Shaefri – ‘Say You’ll Be There’

MAX & Ali Gatie – ‘Butterflies’

Royal Blood – ‘All We Have Is Now’

Emily Burns – ‘Latch’

Mabel – ‘Let Them Know’

Mabel – ‘Mad Love’

Mabel – ‘Don’t Call Me Up’

Voost – ‘Taste of Your Love (feat. KOOLKID)’

Kygo & Sasha Alex Sloan – ‘I’ll Wait’

Jolen – ‘Waste My Time’

Episode 33

Frank Sinatra – ‘You Make Me Feel So Young’

Bshp – ‘Passionfruit’

Michael Baker – ‘Got to Be Real’

Sarah Close – ‘Forgive or Forget’

Disciples – ‘I Got You’

Greta Isaac – ‘Like Me’

Avril Lavigne – ‘Alone’

Sam and the Womp – ‘Bom Bom’

Robin Schulz & Wes – ‘Alane’

Dua Lipa – ‘Love Again’

Ben Pearce (feat. Moss Kena) – ‘Snakes & Ladders’

Issey Cross – ‘Hot N’ Cold’

Dotan – ‘Letting Go’

Sleeping Wolf – ‘Greyscale’

Sody – ‘Love’s a Waste’

Clara Mae – ‘Drunk On Emotions (Stripped)’

Episode 34

Benny Benassi – ‘Cinema (feat. Gary Go)’

UNOMAS & Daramola – ‘Blessed’

Nick Wilson – ‘Lead Me to the Water’

Dua Lipa – ‘No Goodbyes’

Joy Oladokun – ‘breathe again’

Lloren – ‘The Start (Stripped)’

Saint Raymond – ‘Nightcrawling’

Gabrielle Aplin – ‘Run For Cover’

Soulja Boy Tell’em – ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’

Episode 35

LÉON – ‘Falling Apart’

Dotan – ‘There Will Be a Way’

EVER – ‘Indigo Sky’

You Me At Six – ‘Spell It Out’

Hana Lili – ‘Stay’

49th & Main – ‘Catching Eyes (Tom Ferry Remix)’

Georgia Twinn – ‘Raccoons’

Charlie Puth – ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore (feat. Selena Gomez)’

Billie Eilish – ‘NDA’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’

Jetta – ‘I’d Love to Change the World (Matstubs Remix)’

Episode 36

Summer Kennedy – ‘Bad Things’

Tommee Profitt – ‘Undone (feat. Fleurie)’

2WEI – ‘Pushin On (feat. Marvin Brooks)’

Kat Meoz – ‘Trouble’

Tobtok, AKA George, Oliver Nelson – ‘Something ‘Bout The Music’

Sonny Fodera & Ella Eyre – ‘Wired’

James Smith – ‘My Oh My’

Duncan Laurance – ‘Arcade (feat. FLETCHER)’

Billie Eilish – ‘Ocean Eyes’

Carmody – ‘Paradise’

Blame Jones – ‘Love At First Sight (Acoustic)’

Captain Cuts & Zookëper – ‘Do You Think About Me (feat. Georgia Ku)’

Ryan Shepherd – ‘Hello Sunday (feat. Caitlyn Scarlett)’

Alok & THRDLIFE – ‘Hear Me Tonight’

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. See what else is on with our TV Guide or check out our Entertainment hub for the latest news.