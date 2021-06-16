Love Island 2021 contestants: All the rumoured line-up said to be heading into the villa

It’s only a matter of time before we find out who the Love Island contestants are as the show returns for a seventh series – with the start date now confirmed as the 28th June.

Advertisement

Love island is rumoured “to have first disabled star after approaching influencers with disabilities” according to a report by The Sun.

The Love Island team are said to be “actively approaching for someone who visibly has a disability” with influencer and para athlete Milly Pickles one of the names being floated.

It comes after a Love Island boss promised a diverse 2021 line-up, but said including gay contestants presents “a logistical difficulty.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, ITV’s commissioner Amanda Stavri said: “In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island. There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don’t have to be 100 per cent straight, the format must sort of give [the] Islanders an equal choice when coupling up.”

Stavri also revealed that casting team have already met with over 1,000 applicants and the starting line-up is currently being decided.

As we wait for the line-up to be announced (which we reckon will be any day now) let’s take a look at all he young influencers who have already been rumoured to be entering the villa this year.

From dentists to doctors and boxers, ITV are casting their net far and wide to find a bunch of exciting singletons ready to keep us entertained all summer.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Lucinda Strafford

Former stewardess Lucinda has reportedly told her friends she’ll be going on the seventh series, after being made redundant from her job.

Lucy Plunkett

North Dubliner Lucy is said to be among the influencers heading into the villa this year.

According to a close pal, the small business owner is set to cause “a stir” when she arrives on the Island.

“Lucy is looking for a man who is loyal and isn’t too controlling. She’s very much a free spirit who beats to her own drum,” the source said.

“I expect her to be herself. She sometimes may come across as mean or a b***h due to her honest nature but she is a girl’s girl and is a sweetheart once you get to know her.

Plunkett, 20, seemed to hint she was going away for a sunny trip as she showed off her new bikinis on her Insta story with the caption: “Ordering my last takeaway tonight, I’m emotional.”

Jay Munro

Former footballer turned model has been tipped for this year’s show. At present. Munro has 193k followers on Instagram and he’s also friends with lots of ex-islanders, posting pictures with the likes of Tommy Fury, Jack Fowler, Josh Denzel, Dom Lever and last year’s contestant Biggs Chris.

This isn’t the first time Munro has been rumoured for the villa, so maybe 2021 could be the year he takes the plunge!

Ellis Iyayi

Like Jay, Ellis Iyayi, 22, has been rumoured for the show before, so it’s possible we could be seeing him when it returns this June. Ellis is a fashion model based in Leeds and he’s worked with loads of brands including GymShark, Nike, Asos and JD Sports. He’s also verified on Instagram, and we all know the ITV show loves a top notch influencer.

Alisha LeMay

Influencer Alisha, 28, has already had a really successful career on social media and has not just one Instagram account, but three (her main, one for home improvements, and a third for an “unfiltered” look at her glamorous life).

She was previously rumoured to be entering the South African villa for Winter Love Island, but it seems she’s actually set for the 2021 series instead.

She’s already worked with fashion brands PrettyLittleThing, ASOS and Boohoo and is friends with a couple of Love Island alumni including Kaz Crossley, Ellie Brown, Olivia Attwood and Belle Hassan.

Zack Chugg

Dentist student Zack is currently in his second year at Leeds University and if that’s not enough, he’s also running a fitness account on Instagram.

And if anyone was in any doubt as to whether he is taking part in the show, he recently spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post and confirmed he would be on the show.

“I released a post about men’s skincare routines and then got a direct message on Instagram from an ITV casting agent. I think they are really fascinated by what I do and I don’t know if they’ve met someone who does the sort of thing that I do yet,” he told the newspaper.

But will he find the one? Only time will tell…

Holly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly, 21, was the latest rumour for the Love Island 2021 line-up.

Shortly after the rumours emerged, Holly took to her Instagram to announce she isn’t taking part on Love Island.

The model and fashion student had reportedly been signed up by bosses of the dating show, and according to show sources, she’s going to be a “massive hit”.

An insider told The Sun: “Holly is the big signing – she’s the one they really wanted to get. It’s taken months of talks but Holly’s now committed to it.”

She wouldn’t have been the first child of a celebrity to enter the Love Island villa – in 2018, Dani Dyer (Danny Dyer’s daughter) won the show with Jack Fincham.

Toluwa Adepeju

If anyone is feeling poorly in the villa they won’t have to look too far, with junior doctor Toluwa Adepeju tipped to be entering the villa this year.

According to insiders, the NHS hero – who is said to have worked 70-hour weeks in hospital at the height of the pandemic last year – would be the “perfect pick” for Love Island.

“He’s led from the very front – in hospital and online, educating people of the risks and the need to get vaccinated,” a source told The Sun.

“He is a perfect pick. He’s modest, down to earth and loves what he does.”

Harley Benn

Harley Benn is a boxer, and son of Middleweight champion Nigel Benn and brother of WBA Continental welterweight champion Conor Benn.

According to The Sun, producers are eyeing him up for the 2021 series, and he’s apparently “had video meetings with the casting team” and “everyone is very excited at the prospect of having him on the show”.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Aimee-Rose Francis

29 years old, Aimee-Rose is another name that many are talking about as a contestant in the villa this year.

She is a social media influencer and has almost 90,000 followers which means she is exactly the sort of person that the producers will be looking for.

Pretty Little Thing and BooHoo are just two of the brands that she models for and promotes and we imagine that there will be many more if she does indeed join the show for 2021.

Alexis Bailey

Alexis, a fire-eater and aerial dancer, is also rumoured to be heading to the villa, with a source telling The Sun: “It’s fair to say she will bring some heat to the villa.”

She has previously worked for Ibiza club owner and Celebs Go Dating star, Wayne Lineker, as one of his dream dolls, and is a former runner up in the Miss Manchester 2019 beauty contest.

Bailey, 21, has reportedly just come out of a longterm relationship and she shares a lot of glamorous photos to her Instagram, including some of which show her at work.

James Price

James, 23, from Worcester is also rumoured to be going on the show, and he already has a connection to the series – he was previously romantically linked to 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan.

“James is in final talks with producers and they’re really keen on signing him this year,” a source told the MailOnline.

“He’s cheeky, fun and handsome – and will be a sure-fire hit with the female contestants, while he’s also on the lookout for his dream girl.”

We wonder if he likes fire breathing women!

Advertisement

Love Island will air on ITV2 later this June. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.