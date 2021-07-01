Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from series 7

Viewers were left shocked as Love Island said goodbye to their very first contestant just three episodes in.

It comes after the Love Island 2021 contestants made themselves at home in the Love Island villa and coupled up for the first time.

But before we knew it, Chloe Burrows arrived as a bombshell and had the choice to steal one of the boys leaving one girl single.

However, nobody anticipated it would go down in this way, with the newly single girl being chucked out of the villa immediately.

So, who did Chloe choose? And who left Love Island last night because of it?

Here’s a list of all the dumped islanders from series seven so far.

Shannon Singh – Dumped on Day 3

Model Shannon Singh, 21, was the first islander to be dumped from the villa, after Chloe Burrows decided to couple up with her man Aaron Francis.

After the marketing executive, 25, delivered the news, Shannon received a message telling her she’d be leaving the ITV dating show.

It’s not unusual for Love Island to dump islanders early on, but for some reason this exit really shocked viewers, with many rushing to Twitter to share their reactions.

Former Love Island star Amber Rose Gill commented: “Why is Shannon gone I HATE THIS #loveisland”

While, fellow LI star Amy Hart had a theory that Shannon could be part of a twist on the show, writing: “Why is Shannon gone I HATE THIS #loveisland.”

Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa 🕵🏼#LoveIsland — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) June 30, 2021

In her exit interview, Shannon said she’d like to return to Love Island if given the chance.

We guess only time will tell if the model has gone for good or if she’ll be making a comeback.

