What happened on Love Island last night? The latest action from the villa

Finally, Love Island is officially back and it wasn’t long until the freshly formed couples were flirting sucking toes, licking lobes and being threatened by a brand new bombshell waiting in the wings.

Just one episode in and we’re already fully committed – unlike most of our couples so far sadly – and we can’t wait to see what will evolve over the next eight weeks for our plucky Love Island 2021 contestants this summer.

Following a year break due to the pandemic, the series kicked off on Monday, 28th June at 9pm, and it didn’t disappoint!

If you didn’t catch it, or just want to relive all the fun, RadioTimes.com has got you covered.

Here’s what happened on Love Island.

Episode 1

The show opened with our five fire female islanders entering the villa one by one, sharing what their type on paper (check: bad boy, tall, dark, handsome) and struggling to open a bottle of Prosecco, even Liberty, and she’s a waitress… They included Kaz, Liberty, Sharon, Faye and Shannon. The girls were then instructed to line up by the pool as host Laura Whitmore introduced them to the boys. Jake, a water engineer from Somerset bravely entered first, with only Liberty stepping forward, so he returned the favour and our first Love Island 2021 couple were spawned.

Next in was Aaron, a “high-end” events host, with both Kaz and Faye stepping forward. We had our first serving (make that two) of pie as he turned them down to pick “that, one number five” which was Shannon. Kaz seemed unperturbed, Faye was shooting daggers. Friendly PE teacher Hugo jogged in next but sadly none of the girls stepped forward, so he chose to couple up with Faye. Enter cheeky chappy Toby, who was also mugged off as no one stepped forward, so with nothing to lose, he chose to ‘steal’ Faye away from Hugo, sending a humiliated Hugo to the subs bench.

The final boy was Brad, a labourer from Northumberland – and most definitely not “a Libra, from North London” as some viewers had misheard. Blue eyed Brad proved the most popular as Faye, Liberty and Sharon all stepped forward for him. He coupled up with Faye, while Hugo picked Sharon, leaving Kaz and Toby to pair up. Kaz deserved better.

Guys do you need me to translate for Brad???

He’s from my way

LABOURER FROM NORTHUMBERLAND not a Libra from North London 🙄#LoveIsland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 28, 2021

Cracks in the couplings were appearing already though as Jake told the lads he wasn’t getting that “I want to rip off all your clothes off” vibe from Liberty (harsh), Brad seemed to pie off Faye by telling her that he wants to get to know the other girls, and Shannon was finding Aaron’s chat dry. In fact, it was only Kaz and Toby that appeared to be hitting it off and enjoying each others banter.

Later on, to break the ice – after a few Proseccos and some sexy montage shots – the couples were enlisted to play a game of dares, which resulted in Sharon sucking the life out of Hugo’s earlobes, Toby awkwardly licking Kaz’s freshly manicured toe while Jake filmed it, and Faye and Brad snogging like COVID was a thing of the past.

To stir up drama, the show closed with a new bombshell named Chloe waiting outside the villa, and telling the boys via a voice note that she can’t wait to go on a date with them, and that one boy should put himself forward first. Who will it be? Probably Brad, but we’ll be tuning in to find out tonight.

Love Island is on ITV2 everyday, except Saturdays at 9pm.