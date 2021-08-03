Who is Mabel? Love Island 2021 to welcome special guest for Spotify party

ITV’s Love Island will welcome a special guest tonight (Tuesday, 3rd August) as the Love Island 2021 contestants are treated to a party.

This year, singer Mabel will stepping into the Love Island villa to perform her lates hit Let Them Know, as well as some of her other songs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mabel, and her Love Island performance.

Who is Mabel?

Age: 25

Instagram: @mabel

Twitter: @Mabel

Mabel, full name Mabel Alabama-Pearl McVey, is a Swedish-English singer and songwriter. She rose to fame in 2017 with her breakthrough track Finders Keepers which peaked at number eight on the UK Singles Chart.

In 2019, she released her debut album High Expectations, including UK top-10 singles, Don’t Call Me Up, Boyfriend and Mad Love, and it entered the UK Albums Charts at number three.

Mabel has received numerous awards including the Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist in 2020.

She is the daughter of 80s music icon Neneh Cherry, who is best known for her songs Manchild and Buffalo Stance among many others.

Love Island announced that Mabel would be performing on the show on Saturday, 31st July.

Alongside a picture of the popstar, they wrote: “We called her up chart-topping superstar @Mabel will be dropping by the villa for our Spotify party next week. She’ll be performing her latest hit Let Them Know and loads more, in a one-off gig guaranteed to get the party started and get the Islanders feeling some Mad Love.”

We called her up 📞 Chart-topping superstar @Mabel will be dropping by the villa for our Spotify party next week. She'll be performing her latest hit Let Them Know and loads more, in a one-off gig guaranteed to get the party started and get the Islanders feeling some Mad Love 💚 pic.twitter.com/rQ1YHxQIFW — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 31, 2021

Mabel also shared a post on her official Twitter page, joking that she was the new bombshell arriving in the villa to turn Toby Aromolaran’s head.

She said: “Another day, another bombshell, another day Toby’s head is turned hahaha @LoveIsland #LoveIsland” as she shared a mock promotional video of her in a swimsuit, similar to the ones shown of the islanders.

