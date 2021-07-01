Love Island’s Shannon Singh says she would go back in the villa if she could as fans speculate about return

The new series of Love Island went all Game of Thrones on us last night when they unceremoniously dumped Shannon Singh from the island after she was left single when bombshell contestant Chloe Burrows picked Aaron Francis in a new coupling.

Viewers are adamant that the 22-year-old model will be returning to Casa Amor later on in the series, or that she could be hiding in another secret villa. During her exit interview, Shannon did confirm that she would like to re-enter the villa if it was an option.

“Yeah – why not?” she replied when asked if she’d like a second chance.

Fans and former islanders were livid when she left, with 2019 winner Amber Gills tweeting: “Why is Shannon gone I HATE THIS?!”

WTF DO U MEAN SHANNON BEEN DUMPED ?!?! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wupr8fbKhh — georgie (@GlNAJADE) June 30, 2021

“Are they bringing Shannon back later on?” one asked. “Is she really gone? What’s happening?”

Are they bringing Shannon back later on? Is she really gone? What’s happening #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mcQAjd64qQ — Edel (@edel_marsh) June 30, 2021

Twitter was soon flooded with theories that Shannon will be revealed to be residing in another villa or make a bombshell reappearance at Casa Amor.

If there’s no secret villa that Shannon is waiting at I’m tempted to stop watching, I think that’s unacceptable and from a perspective of contestant welfare it doesn’t feel worth it to have played her like that. #LoveIsland — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) June 30, 2021

Former contestant Amy Hart even spurred on conspiracy theories by tweeting: “Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa.”

Shannon will get her phone back tomorrow…so if she’s not on her insta in the next few days she’s obvs in another villa 🕵🏼#LoveIsland — Amy Hart (@amyhart1707) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Shannon also shared her predictions about which couple could make it all the way to the end, and which islanders could have a spark.

“I think the ones that can stand the test of time are Jake and Liberty,” she said. “I think Aaron and Sharon could have a little spark, I don’t really know yet. The rest of them, I think it’s going to change. I don’t think it’s going to be Faye and Brad as a couple until the end. I think people are going to come in and their heads are going to be turned.”

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole coupled up on the first day, while Sharon Gaffka seems frustrated in her pairing with Hugo Hammond, and Aaron is, of course, with Chloe.

Asked to describe her time in villa, Shannon said: “Very short lived! Surreal, but I’m obviously very grateful I got the opportunity. I’m not coming away fuming from it, I’m coming away grateful.”

Last night’s dramatic episode also featured Toby Aromolaran and Kaz Kamwi going on romantic date together, and Brad McClelland and Faye Winter falling out after Faye told Brad that he personality “stinks”. Looks like Shannon’s prediction on that couple was spot on.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm.