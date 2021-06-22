Who is Sharon Gaffka? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who is swapping Brexit policy work for the villa

Can’t go on holiday to somewhere hot? Well, at least we can enjoy the sun via Love Island 2021, which is returning for its summer series this year – and we now have the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants who will be getting up to who knows what in the villa.

A royal wedding planner, a social media footballer and the first disabled Love Island contestant are among the islanders this year, as is Oxford-based civil servant, Sharon.

She may have been dealing with things like Brexit and COVID testing kits in the real world – but will she go all the way on Love Island?

Here’s everything you need to know about Sharon.

Sharon Gaffka – Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Civil Servant – Operations Lead for Department of Transport

From: Oxford

Instagram: @sharongaffka

Why does Sharon want to take part in Love Island?

It turns out that being the only single person in your friendship circle is no fun at all and that played a big part in why she signed up for the show.

“Because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

She also has an acquaintance in common from the Love Island world in season 5 contestant Molly Mae. “I used to do pageants. Molly-Mae and I had the same pageant director.”

So maybe Molly proved to be an inspiration for Sharon to follow her footsteps into the villa!

What does Sharon do for work?

Sharon is a civil servant and is the Operations Lead for the Department of Transport – a role that, like many others, has become a lot more complicated in the wake of the last year or so.

“I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18. I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!

We can only imagine how nice a stay in a sun-soaked villa would be after dealing with all that!

What is Sharon looking for in a partner?

Sharon has height and intelligence on her mind when it comes to finding her perfect match on the show – the only question is whether someone will come along that will tick those boxes.

“I tend to date someone who is taller than me even though my last long-term partner was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.”

But they are not the only requirements that she is looking for as they also need to have a good sense of humour – as well as needing to be OK with her clumsy nature.

“Somebody who can make me laugh and I can be myself around. I’m really clumsy and goofy. On social media, I look really put together but my friends who know me know I’ll fall down the stairs.”

Let’s hope she is careful when navigating the stairs in the villa else she could end up on It’ll Be Alright on the Night!

