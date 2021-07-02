When is the next Love Island recoupling?

ITV’s Love Island is underway and it’s time for the Love Island 2021 contestants‘ first official recoupling.

We saw Chloe Burrows steal Aaron Francis away from Shannon Singh on Wednesday night, resulting in Singh being dumped from the island.

But now it’s time for all the girls to have their pick.

So, when will the first recoupling take place? And who could be going home?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Love Island recoupling?

The next Love Island recoupling will take place on Friday night’s (2nd July) episode.

It will see the girls get to choose which boy they want to couple up with.

With five girls and seven boys in the villa, following the arrival of Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon on Thursday night’s episode, this will mean two boys could be at risk of going home.

But who will it be?

At the moment, Liberty Poole‘s feelings look solid for Jake Cornish, although the same can’t be said for him.

Faye Winter and Brad McClelland are on the rocks, and she’s been chatting to Hugo Hammond. But she was sent on a date with Liam, and despite a five-year age gap, the pair seemed to get on very well, if you ask us.

A preview for Friday’s episode showed Chloe rubbing lotion on Chuggs’ back, so Brad might want to do some grafting. He’d been speaking to Chloe but she wasn’t really their chats.

As for the others, Sharon Gaffka shared a kiss with Aaron Francis, so she might want to pursue things with him. However, on her date with Chuggs, it looked like she wasn’t putting her eggs in one basket.

Viewers will have to wait and see who the girls choose, and what this will mean for the lonely boys.

Many have already suspected that Shannon Singh will return to Love Island, and she isn’t against the idea.

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm except Saturdays. Looking for something else to watch, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.