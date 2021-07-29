Who is Mary Bedford? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell who has been getting close to Toby

Before she joined the ITV2 show, Mary had her eye on Liam.

“He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect,” she said.

She also liked the look of Teddy or Toby, and has been getting to know Toby a lot better since they met. Toby is coupled up with Abigail Rawlings, but Mary isn’t worried about stepping on any toes.

Before she joined the show, Mary was asked how she’d feel about breaking up Liam and Millie.

She said: “I’m just going to get in there, see how Liam is actually feeling about Millie really and then reassess. I’m definitely not one to lay it on thick. I’ll just do a bit of flirting and see how it goes. That’s the whole aim isn’t it? If I go in there and I really like Liam I’ll have to step on Millie’s toes. If all the boys are coupled up you will be stepping on toes. If I could get away with not having a conversation I probably would, as I hate confrontation. But if I need to I would.”

Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?

