Who is Mary Bedford? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell who has been getting close to Toby
Will Mary make it into the main villa on Toby's arm?
Published:
The Casa Amor segment of Love Island is in full swing, and one of the Casa Amor 2021 cast members who has definitely made herself at home is Mary Bedford.
The model from Wakefield originally had her eye on Liam Reardon when she joined the show, but it’s Toby Aromolaran whose bed she’s been in on both nights.
So, will Toby pick her over his girl Abigail in the main villa?
Here’s everything you need to know about Mary Bedford.
Mary Bedford – Key Facts
Age: 22
Job: Model
From: Wakefield
Instagram: @mary_bedford
Why did Mary sign up for Love Island?
Mary joined the show after a series of bad dating experiences.
“I have the worst luck ever with boys. Genuinely the worst ever. I always get dragged into the same circle of boys. So I was like, I need to go in another direction,” she said ahead of her Casa Amor debut.
What does Mary do for work?
The 22-year old is a fashion model. She’s worked with brands including ASOS, JD Women, Missy Empire and Boohoo.
Who does Mary have her eye on in the villa?
Before she joined the ITV2 show, Mary had her eye on Liam.
“He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect,” she said.
She also liked the look of Teddy or Toby, and has been getting to know Toby a lot better since they met. Toby is coupled up with Abigail Rawlings, but Mary isn’t worried about stepping on any toes.
Before she joined the show, Mary was asked how she’d feel about breaking up Liam and Millie.
She said: “I’m just going to get in there, see how Liam is actually feeling about Millie really and then reassess. I’m definitely not one to lay it on thick. I’ll just do a bit of flirting and see how it goes. That’s the whole aim isn’t it? If I go in there and I really like Liam I’ll have to step on Millie’s toes. If all the boys are coupled up you will be stepping on toes. If I could get away with not having a conversation I probably would, as I hate confrontation. But if I need to I would.”
