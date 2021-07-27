Who is Kaila Troy? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell
Will the DJ be able to spin her way into the main villa?
Published:
Things are heating up on ITV’s Love Island, and one of the people who is responsible for that is Kaila Troy.
Troy, 28, is an international DJ from Dublin who joined the Casa Amor cast on Monday, 26th July.
She didn’t hold back during a game of Truth and Dare, and hopes to bring lots of energy to the ITV2 dating show.
But, which one of the Love Island 2021 contestants does she fancy the most?
Here’s everything you need to know about Kaila.
Kaila Troy – Key Facts
Age: 28
Job: International DJ
From: Dublin
Instagram: @djkailatroy
Why did Kaila sign up for Love Island?
The 28-year-old has simply given up on dating in the real world and is hoping Love Island might change her luck.
Ahead of her Casa Amor debut, she said: “Real life dating has not been doing me any favours at all. I’ve had it.”
Kaila also hopes to bring her “energetic” character to the villa, saying: “My friends would say I’m very energetic. Never got into drinking, was never my thing, but I’d be the one up all night still and they’d be falling asleep. They’d say I was very outgoing and hardworking for sure. What I want I go and get it. Independent, too. And caring and loving.”
What does Kaila do for work?
As an international DJ, Kaila’s work takes her all around the world from the USA to the United Arab Emirates and sees her rubbing shoulders with famous artists, such as rappers Fat Joe, Meek Mill, and more.
Speaking about her career, Kaila said: “Work is fun. Before the pandemic I was DJ-ing everywhere, all around the world, really fun, exciting, very fast-paced, meeting a lot of interesting characters. I’d be around a lot of different artists in the industry. I love the energy. Sometimes it is hard dating as I am travelling a lot.”
What is Kaila looking forward to in the villa?
“I’m really looking forward to meeting everybody and finding somebody,” she said. “I’m really intrigued and excited about who I’ll meet in there.”
While Kaila didn’t specify her type before entering the villa, on camera she made it pretty clear she has eyes for Tyler. During a game of Truth and Dare, she was dared to kiss the guy she’s attracted to most and she kissed Mr Cruickshank.
Does Kaz need to be mindful of this one?
