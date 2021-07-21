Who is Georgia Townend? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant and marketing executive 

One of three new contestants arriving at the Love Island villa this week, alongside tattoo artist Abigail Rawlings and estate agent Tyler Cruickshank, is Georgia Townend.

And the marketing executive is certain to cause a stir amongst the Love Island 2021 contestants who have already settled in.

The 28-year-old describes herself as “the life and soul of the party” and adds that she is “very gregarious” which could lead to some interesting interactions when she walks into the Majorcan villa.

Could Georgia be the one to break up an established couple?

Here’s everything you need to know about Georgia Townend.

Georgia Townend – Key facts

Age: 28

Job: Marketing executive

From: Essex

Instagram: @georgiatownend_

Why does Georgia want to take part in Love Island?

The Essex girl admits: “I’ve been single for a really long time. Five years.”

She has been dating, though, but not always successfully. “I went to a restaurant with a boy and when I went to the bathroom, the waitress told me that he’d already been in there with two other girls, two times in that week. I was like, ‘Wow, OK!’ But also, he was obviously just trying to be efficient about things.”

What does Georgia do for work?

Georgia is a marketing executive in Essex. When she’s not at work – and we’re not in a pandemic – she travels a lot (her Instagram feed includes photos from trips to Los Angeles, Australia and Monte Carlo). Back in England, she lives with a cute little grey cat named Betty.

What is Georgia looking for in a partner?

Georgia already has her eye on a few of the Love Island men – “Hugo, he is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy’s charm and charisma. I also like Aaron.”

Whichever man she chooses, Georgia says of her likes: “Someone who we can have solid flirt to roast ratio, as in he can tease me but he will treat the things that I care about with respect and with the clemency that they deserve.

“I don’t want someone that is really vacuous and isn’t aware of what’s going on in the world.”

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays which is a catch up.