Who is Danny Bibby? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who says the villa needs an “alpha male”

The Love Island villa is filling up and Danny Bibby is the latest arrival.

The plumber from Wigan made his debut on Thursday, 15th July, and he’ll now enjoy dates with two of the ladies – with the first being Kaz Kamwi.

And it sounds like he’s already got a little thing for the fashion blogger, 25, and a few other ladies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Danny Bibby – one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.

Danny Bibby – Key facts

Age: 25

Job: Plumber

From: Wigan

Instagram: @dannybibby_

Why does Danny want to join Love Island?

Asked why he decided to join the ITV2 dating show, he said: “My mindset has changed in the last year. Lockdown has really made me reevaluate my life and it’s done me good.”

What does Danny do for work?

Danny is a plumber from Wigan. He also owns his own clothing brand.

Speaking of his clothing business, he said: “The first lockdown hit. Before that I never would really have the time because I’m working all the time. I’m a very motivated and ambitious guy. So I had a lot of time off and set up the clothing brand with a friend. We’re in the process of launching it now.”

He added: “I love fashion and getting ready. I like looking smart and wearing designer clothes. That’s my thing.”

What is Danny looking for in a partner?

Danny has his eye on three of the ladies.

Ahead of his villa debut, he said: “Lucinda is my type: nice eyes and tanned. Sharon is nice. I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me, so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe.”

In terms of what he can bring to a relationship and the villa, Danny says the show needs an “alpha male”.

He added: “The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me. The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep. There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry.”

