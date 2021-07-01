The Radio Times logo
Who is Liam Reardon? Love Island 2021 bombshell who is “after a new partner” following years of being single

Here's everything you need to know about the bricklayer.

It’s time to meet some Love Island bombshells.

Joining the Love Island 2021 contestants is bricklayer Liam Reardon, who has his eye on two of the ladies in the villa.

So, who is he? And what made him decide to sign up for the seventh series of the dating show?

Here’s everything you need to know about Liam.

Liam Reardon – Key Facts

Age: 21

Job: Bricklayer

From: Wales

Instagram: @liamreardon1

Why does Liam want to take part in Love Island?

Asked why he chose to sign up for the ITV2 dating show, Liam said: “I’m after a new partner. It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one.”

What is Liam looking for in a partner?

When it comes to an ideal partner, Liam goes for personality. And there’s two girls in the villa who he thinks he will get on very well with.

Ahead of his Love Island debut, he said: “I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe – I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about.”

And Liam isn’t afraid to step on anyone’s toes in the villa, adding: “I am competitive to a certain extent. I’m not over the top. It’s always nice being a winner. If I’m in competition for a female, I want to try my best, but I won’t go too far out of my way. If she liked you that much she wouldn’t have to make a choice.”

What does Liam do for work?

Liam works as a bricklayer in Wales.

Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?

Love Island is on ITV2 everyday at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out InstagramTwitterTikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. 

