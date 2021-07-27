Liam admits he finds Casa Amor bombshell Lillie attractive as Love Island twist continues

It looks like Liam Reardon‘s head could be about to turn on tonight’s Love Island.

Advertisement

In a preview of the episode, which will air on Tuesday 27th July, Liam, 21, gets chatting to new girl Lillie Haynes who reveals she has the hots for him and the feeling seems mutual.

“You make me smile. I feel very nervous around you, in a good way,” Lillie, 22, gushes.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Lillie, Liam says: “I do get on with Lillie, she’s a nice girl. I do think she is very attractive but I’m here just to have fun.”

Liam then tells Lillie: “My head is with Millie. But I’m here, I’m not in the Villa. I’ve known Millie for two and a half weeks and I’ve been spending every day with her. Where is your head at?”

Putting it right out there, Lillie replies: “You. I’m not going to even play it cool! I know I’m quite comfortable here. So I’m throwing everything in the bag.”

ITV

And despite being coupled up with Millie Court, who is in the main villa with the new boys, Liam doesn’t hold back as he admits: “I’m very attracted to you and I do enjoy your company. But then you know my situation.”

Will he stay away from Lils and stick with his “Millie Moo”? Or could this be the start of something new?

It’s not just Liam who is being tempted by the new girls though, with Teddy Soares also finding himself in a situation with Clarisse Juliette.

When she arrived, the social media influencer, 23, made it very clear she fancied him and in tonight’s episode she’s not backing down. Factor 50 anyone?

ITV

“If I wasn’t in the situation that I’m in, it would be so easy,” Teddy tells her, to which she asks: “What are you saying then?”

Teddy then says: “If you were in my shoes, what would you do?”

“Obviously this is to find the person that you want to be with. If there is someone that is better suited for you,” Clarisse suggests.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Trying to get to the bottom of the conversation, Teddy asks: “Are you saying you’re better suited to me?”

At which point, she smiles: “I think so!”

Sounds like Teddy has quite the decision to make…

Advertisement

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.