Who is Lillie Haynes? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell who has her eye on Jake Cornish

Jake is 100 per cent her type on paper.

Love Island Casa Amor contestant Lillie Haynes

Published:

Get ready to see the drama unfold as Casa Amor kicks off on Love Island this week.

One of the bombshells making her way to the Casa Amor villa is Lillie Haynes – a trainee accountant from South Shields.

The 22-year old is ready to shake things up for the Love Island 2021 contestants and she isn’t worried about taking anyone’s man.

Jake Cornish – who happens to be in a relationship with Liberty Poole – is just her type and she’s prepared to go for what she wants.

So, will she get the guy? Or will Lillie be sent packing?

Here’s everything you need to know about Lillie Haynes – who is a part of this year’s Casa Amor cast.

Lillie Haynes – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Trainee accountant

From: South Shields

Instagram: @lillie.haynes

Why did Lillie sign up for Love Island?

Lillie wants to meet new people and see where it goes, saying: “Usually I’m very loyal and I meet one guy, date him, date him only and then I end up being his girlfriend and it never works out. So I wanted to meet loads of different people that I wouldn’t normally come across and date them all essentially and then pick who I like from that bunch rather than sticking with one and rolling with that. So – variation!”

What does Lillie do for work?

Lillie is a trainee accountant.

“I was always maths and science-based at school, I was more natural at that kind of thing,” she explained ahead of her Casa Amor debut.

“I followed my passion route originally, which was dancing. And then I realised I should probably go back to my natural capabilities. I liked the sound of finance and accountancy. My colleagues would describe me as a lovable headache. I’m very loud and I’ve always got a new story to tell in the office.”

Who has Lillie got her eye on in the villa?

Lillie is interested in two of the boys already in the villa – Liam and Jake. But if she had to pick one, it’d be Jake!

She said: “I’ve definitely got my eye on Jake. He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for. Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second.”

Jake recently made things official with Liberty, and Liam is coupled up with Millie, who he calls “Millie Moo” and things look pretty strong between them.

So, how does Lillie feel about stepping on the other girls’ toes?

“I love a challenge,” she said. “I’m just going to be myself. I’m quite cheeky, naturally flirty and make it clear what I want anyway. If I get the signals of ‘back off, I’m sleeping outside by myself’ then I will… I’m going in there to date people I don’t usually date. I will explore other options. I’ll make it clear that I’m going in for that. I don’t mind stepping on toes. I’m there for the same reason they are.”

Good luck, Lills!

Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out InstagramTwitterTikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. 

