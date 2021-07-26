Who is Lillie Haynes? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell who has her eye on Jake Cornish

Get ready to see the drama unfold as Casa Amor kicks off on Love Island this week.

Advertisement

One of the bombshells making her way to the Casa Amor villa is Lillie Haynes – a trainee accountant from South Shields.

The 22-year old is ready to shake things up for the Love Island 2021 contestants and she isn’t worried about taking anyone’s man.

Jake Cornish – who happens to be in a relationship with Liberty Poole – is just her type and she’s prepared to go for what she wants.

So, will she get the guy? Or will Lillie be sent packing?

Here’s everything you need to know about Lillie Haynes – who is a part of this year’s Casa Amor cast.

Lillie Haynes – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Trainee accountant

From: South Shields

Instagram: @lillie.haynes

Get Love Island newsletters direct to your inbox Never miss a recoupling, dumping or a bombshell looking to shake things up Thanks, you are now signed up to our Love Island newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Why did Lillie sign up for Love Island?

Lillie wants to meet new people and see where it goes, saying: “Usually I’m very loyal and I meet one guy, date him, date him only and then I end up being his girlfriend and it never works out. So I wanted to meet loads of different people that I wouldn’t normally come across and date them all essentially and then pick who I like from that bunch rather than sticking with one and rolling with that. So – variation!”

Advertisement

What does Lillie do for work?

Lillie is a trainee accountant.