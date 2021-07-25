Love Island Casa Amor cast 2021: Meet the new contestants set to cause a stir for series 7

It’s the moment Love Island fans have been waiting for and the Love Island contestants have no doubt been dreading (besides the recently dumped Chloe Burrows)… Casa Amor could be about to hit them like a big wet pie to the face as it welcomes six sparkling new bombshells through its doors.

Viewers caught a glimpse of the luxury rival villa at the end of Friday night’s episode, and now we can take a look at the new contestants who are ready to step on some toes and hoping to turn heads.

It’s also been reported that Casa Amor will feature a secret hideaway for lovestruck contestants looking for privacy, although this has yet to be officially confirmed by ITV.

Will any of the bombshells be picked by the Islanders and make into the OG villa? One’s 6ft 6, which seems to be the average height of the male contestants so surely he’ll be a shoo-in.

Read on for all you need to know about the Casa Amor cast, including what they do for a living, what their Instagram pages are and who left Love Island last night.

Salma Naran

Age: 20

Job: Model/influencer

From: Dublin

Instagram: @salma.naranx

Salma Naran says she’s never been in love, so this could be the perfect opportunity to meet someone, without the distractions of social media.

“What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions. It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way – it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy. With this, it’s just, you need to know.”

Mary Bedford

Age: 22

Job: Model

From: Wakefield

Instagram: @mary_bedford

Mary Bedford says her type on paper is Liam Reardon – who seems blissfully coupled up with Millie Court. Fans aren’t going to be happy if something comes between these two, but for sure they’ll love the drama.

“I’m just going to get in there, see how Liam actually is feeling about Millie really and then reassess. I’m definitely not one to lay it on thick. I’ll just do a bit of flirting and see how it goes. That’s the whole aim isn’t it? If I go in there and I really like Liam I’ll have to step on Millie’s toes.”

Kaila Troy

Age: 28

Job: International DJ

From: Dublin

Instagram: @djkailatroy

Kaila Troy is definitely looking for love in the villa as she’s given up dating in the real world.

“Real life dating has not been doing me any favours at all. I’ve had it. I’m really looking forward to meeting everybody and finding somebody. I’m really intrigued and excited about who I’ll meet in there.”

Harry Young

Age: 24

Job: Car salesman

From: Glasgow

Instagram: @harryyoung__

Harry Young signed up to the show through dating app Tinder.

“I’ve been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well. Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven’t had the chance to date. It was through Tinder that I signed up. Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed.”

Medhy Malanda

Age: 24

Job: American football player

From: Luton (originally from Belgium)

Instagram: @medhymalanda

Medhy Malanda – who can speak four languages (French, Dutch, English and Lingala) – has his eyes on Kaz Kamwi, who seems to have found her match with Tyler Cruickshank.

“Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general. And Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well. I am a happy person, I’m a lot like Kaz.”

Matthew MacNabb

Age: 26

Job: Strategic marketing consultant

From: Belfast

Instagram: @mmacnabb

Matthew MacNabb is 6ft 6 – which is roughly around the same height as Liam and Tyler, which surely gifts this series of Love Island the unusual accolade of “tallest ever contestants”? He also knows what he wants and is ready to mingle.

“I won’t have much of a problem with stepping on toes. The guys haven’t known the girls that long so it’s not really a huge issue. I’m sure if they have a problem they’ll approach me.”

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays which is a catch up.