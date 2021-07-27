Who is Medhy Malanda? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell who has his eye on Kaz Kamwi
Will Medhy be able to steal Tyler's girl?
Published:
The Casa Amor segment of Love Island is well underway, and one of the contestants who is turning heads over at the main villa is Medhy Malanda – an American football player from Luton.
Medhy already has his eye on one of the Love Island 2021 contestants – Miss Kaz Kamwi, but she’s currently coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank.
So, will he be able to steal her away?
Here’s everything you need to know about Medhy Malanda, who is a part of the Casa Amor cast.
Medhy Malanda – Key Facts
Age: 24
Job: American football player
From: Luton (originally from Belgium)
Instagram: @medhymalanda
Why did Medhy sign up for Love Island?
The athlete has been single for some time now and he’s ready to make a change, saying: “I’ve been single for four years and I love a good challenge. I love temptation so I thought why not?”
What does Medhy do for work?
Medhy is an American football player and part time model.
Speaking about his career, he said: “I’ve always been an athlete and been into sports. My whole family is into sports. Modelling just came about, I never wanted to model but people said I should try it and that it could go hand-in-hand with sports. I thought ‘Why not? Give it a try.’”
Who has Medhy got his eye on in the villa?
“Definitely Kaz,” he said when asked who he’s interested in, before adding: “Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general. And Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well.”
So, what about Tyler who Kaz is coupled up with? Isn’t he worried about stepping on any toes?
“Stepping on toes is not even a question! It’s part of the game, if you’re not happy to have your toes stepped on then don’t come to the show; especially when it comes to Casa Amor. I’m here for that,” he said.
Medhy didn’t come to play. May the best man win!
