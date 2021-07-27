Who is Medhy Malanda? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell who has his eye on Kaz Kamwi

The Casa Amor segment of Love Island is well underway, and one of the contestants who is turning heads over at the main villa is Medhy Malanda – an American football player from Luton.

Medhy already has his eye on one of the Love Island 2021 contestants – Miss Kaz Kamwi, but she’s currently coupled up with Tyler Cruickshank.

So, will he be able to steal her away?

Here’s everything you need to know about Medhy Malanda, who is a part of the Casa Amor cast.

Medhy Malanda – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: American football player

From: Luton (originally from Belgium)

Instagram: @medhymalanda

Why did Medhy sign up for Love Island?

The athlete has been single for some time now and he’s ready to make a change, saying: “I’ve been single for four years and I love a good challenge. I love temptation so I thought why not?”

What does Medhy do for work?

Medhy is an American football player and part time model.

Speaking about his career, he said: “I’ve always been an athlete and been into sports. My whole family is into sports. Modelling just came about, I never wanted to model but people said I should try it and that it could go hand-in-hand with sports. I thought ‘Why not? Give it a try.’”

Who has Medhy got his eye on in the villa?