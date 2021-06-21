Who is Hugo Hammond? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who is the show’s first disabled contestant

It’s official – after a year off our screens, Love Island is back, and we finally know who will be entering the famous Majorcan villa with their very own personalised water bottle.

Confirmed Love Island 2021 contestants have included the usual mix of personal trainers, models and even a Royal wedding planner – but few are making headlines quite like Hugo Hammond, who will be the show’s first disabled contestant.

Hugo was born with clubfoot, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his love of sport, even playing cricket for England at exotic locations around the world.

We’re sure he’ll prove quite the catch in the villa also – here’s everything you need to know about the 24-year-old Hampshire hunk.

Hugo Hammond – key facts

Age: 24

24 Job: PE Teacher

PE Teacher From: Hampshire

Hampshire Instagram: @hugo_hammond

Why does Hugo want to take part in Love Island?

Dating has been difficult for all with a year of lockdowns and zoom dates, so it seems Hugo is entering the villa as an opportunity to meet people and get back into the dating scene.

“I’ve been single for a while now,” he said. “With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there.”

What does Hugo do for work?

Hugo is a secondary-school PE teacher, a job that Hugo states he loves as he can inspire children to get into sport.

He said: “I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully, they feel the same about me teaching them.”

Who did Hugo play cricket for?

Hugo has represented his country, playing cricket for England PD (Physical Disability) around the world in places such as Bangladesh and Dubai.

The sporty singleton was born with clubfoot, in which a baby has their feet pointed down and inwards at birth.

Speaking about his condition, Hugo said: “I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th.