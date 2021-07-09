Who is Teddy Soares? Love Island 2021 contestant and financial consultant who isn’t “afraid to step on toes” to get what he wants
The Love Island 2021 contestants need to hold onto their other halves, because new boy Teddy Soares is on his way to the Love Island villa and he isn’t afraid to step on any toes.
Unlike the other boys, who have made their types very clear, Teddy wants to get to know all the girls.
Here’s everything you need to know about Teddy as he makes his Love Island debut.
Teddy Soares – Key Facts
Age: 26
Job: Senior Financial Consultant
From: Manchester
Instagram: @teddy_soares
Why does Teddy want to take part in Love Island?
Teddy is “ready for love now”.
Speaking in an interview before he entered the villa, the 26-year-old said:”I think I’m ready for love now. Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process.
“I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships. Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.”
What does Toby do for work?
Toby is a Senior Financial Consultant.
Judging by his Instagram, it looks like he enjoys the finer things in life.
What is Teddy looking for in a partner?
When it comes to the Love Island ladies, Toby is open to getting to know them all!
“I want to get to know all of the girls. I’m not afraid to step on toes to get the girl I want.”
In terms of what he brings to the table, he added: “I’m cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue, they call me and confide in me. I’m always that person to lean on. I think I’m going to add that element with the boys. From a girls’ standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus. I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa the girls will have something to look at.”
