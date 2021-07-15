Who is Andrea-Jane Bunker? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant who has her eye on Teddy Soares

There’s a new girl in the Love Island villa, and her name is Andrea-Jane Bunker, but you can call her AJ.

The hair extension technician from Hertfordshire made her debut on Wednesday, 14th July after the boys won a bombshell of the opposite sex during the challenge.

And while AJ might be new to the show, she’s already got her eyes on one of the guys – Faye Winter you might want to stop filing those nails and pay attention, girl!

As the series continues, here’s everything you need to know about AJ – one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.

Andrea-Jane Bunker – Key facts

Age: 28

Job: Hair extensions technician

From: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @andreajanebunker