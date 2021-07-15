Who is Andrea-Jane Bunker? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant who has her eye on Teddy Soares
Watch out Faye, Andrea's after your Teddy!
Published:
There’s a new girl in the Love Island villa, and her name is Andrea-Jane Bunker, but you can call her AJ.
The hair extension technician from Hertfordshire made her debut on Wednesday, 14th July after the boys won a bombshell of the opposite sex during the challenge.
And while AJ might be new to the show, she’s already got her eyes on one of the guys – Faye Winter you might want to stop filing those nails and pay attention, girl!
As the series continues, here’s everything you need to know about AJ – one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.
Andrea-Jane Bunker – Key facts
Age: 28
Job: Hair extensions technician
From: Hertfordshire
Instagram: @andreajanebunker
Why did AJ sign up for Love Island?
AJ is hoping Love Island will be able to turn her dating horror stories into a fairytale romance.
Speaking in an interview ahead of the show, she said: “First of all, I’ve had the worst luck with men. I feel like this is the one thing I haven’t tried. I thought why not? Let’s give it a go.”
What does AJ do for work?
The 28-year-old is a hair extension technician. Outside of work, however, it looks like AJ likes to do a fair bit of travelling as she often shares very Instagram-able holiday pics in sunny destinations.
What is AJ looking for in a partner?
It’s all about the “adventure” for AJ, and there’s one particular guy in the villa who she thinks will be able to give her that.
“There is something about Teddy. He’s a bit of me. In terms of being adventurous and spontaneous, I think we’d get on really well. Hugo and Aaron, there is something about them so I want to get to know them a bit more,” she said.
At the moment, Teddy is coupled up with Faye, so how does she feel about stepping on another girl’s toes?
“I’m a respectful person in terms of morals,” she explained. “I’ll definitely approach her and have a conversation beforehand. But I wouldn’t hold back. I feel like we all have a right to get to know the guys in there. I’ll definitely have a word with her first and would keep her updated on where everything is at really. I’m open and honest and I think that’s all you can really do.”
New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub.