Who is Abigail Rawlings? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant, a tattoo artist who plans to ‘steal’ Toby from Chloe

There are three new Love Island 2021 contestants on their way to stir things up at the Love Island villa this week.

Entering the Majorca house are two new women and a man, all called ‘bombshells’ by ITV – we have a feeling this may not only describe their looks, but also the effect their entrance may have on the other, more settled-in (and coupled-up) housemates.

So could newcomer Abigail be the one to break up one of Love Island’s established relationships? Here’s everything you need to know about the tattoo artist.

Abigail Rawlings – Key facts

Age: 27

Job: Tattoo artist

From: Beaconsfield (but now lives in Bournemouth)

Instagram: @abigaillouiserawlings and @abigaillouisetattoo

Why does Abigail want to take part in Love Island?

It sounds like Abigail is looking for a long term romance – but she’s just as keen on having a holiday in the sun.

“I’m here for a relationship,” she says. “I’m not scared of commitment at all. I seem to enjoy life more when I’m with someone, someone to do stuff with. I’m quite an active person and I like going away. When you have someone, it’s an excuse to go away!”

She’s also keen to make friends at the Love Island villa, and has even decided which of the girls she thinks she will get on best with.

“I love Liberty – I think she’s amazing. Kaz is a vibe. I think Faye is cool ,” she says. “When people ask ‘what is your goal in life?’ One of mine is to meet as many people as I can and make as many friendships and connections with people, and not necessarily just here, but all over the world.”

What does Abigail do for work?

Abigail is a tattoo artist in Bournemouth – a career choice her mother initially wasn’t too impressed with!

“I got my apprenticeship when I was 18. I was at uni at the time and I dropped out to become a tattooist – my mum was livid! I’ve been doing it now for eight years.”

Abigail has some tattoos of her own, including elaborate roses on her arm and shoulder. “Most of my tattoos are done by other people but I’ve got a portrait of my dog on my leg which I did myself. I’ve got loads of little stamps on my other ankle of things which are memories of things that have happened in my life, where I want to dedicate the moment.”

What is Abigail looking for in a partner?

Abigail’s celebrity crush is Justin Bieber, partly because she is attracted to how much he loves his wife Hailey. “I want someone to love me as much as he loves Hailey,” she says, adding that there are some Love Island housemates she already has her eye on.

“I really like Toby – I’m going to steal him from Chloe at the first chance I have. If that doesn’t work out, I like Teddy as well, and Aaron.”

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub.