Who is Aaron Francis? Meet Love Island 2021 contestant who has planned royal weddings

All the hot, steamy fun in the sun is returning to ITV as Love Island 2021 is almost upon us – in fact, it’s so close that we now have the full line-up of Love Island 2021 contestants.

There are some interesting characters from which to pick a potential winner including a social media footballer, the first disabled Love Island contestant and, in the case of Aaron Francis, a luxury event planner.

But while he may be cool under pressure when dealing with events such as royal weddings, will they help him as he deals with the other contestants in the villa?

Here’s everything you need to know about Aaron!

Aaron Francis – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Luxury events host

From: London

Instagram: @aaronfranciis

Why does Aaron want to take part in Love Island?

Like many other singles living through for the pandemic, Aaron has not found dating easy for the last year and that was the push he needed to take a chance on a show like Love Island.

“I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships to dating.”

Well, the villa will definitely be a mask-free zone so it’s already a step in the right direction.

What does Aaron do for work?

Aaron has one of the most interesting jobs of all the contestants this year as he is a luxury event planner and his work has seen him cross paths with the Royal family for some summer weddings.

“[I did] Eugenie’s and Beatrice’s over the summer. I hosted and chatted. It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

Here’s hoping Beyonce somehow makes an appearance in the show this year so we can see what Aaron is like when he’s flustered.

Outside of his job, Aaron is a keen painter which is a skill that should prove to be a fun talking point in the show. “One I am doing at the moment is kind of abstract because I never do abstract stuff so I was trying to push myself out there. But usually, I just paint very realistic portraits”

What is Aaron looking for in a partner?

Aaron has some criteria in my mind when looking for love and they need to passionate about their job, into fitness and to be OK with having a weekday boyfriend!

“I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing – from scientist to anything – you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking. I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends. And usually, someone that works out. I work out every day”

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th.