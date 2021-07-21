Who is Tyler Cruickshank? Meet the Love Island 2021 contestant who has his eye on Kaz Kamwi

A joker who says he likes messing about, Tyler Cruickshank enters the Love Island villa along with Abigail and Georgia, and their arrival is sure to cause complications amongst the already settled-in islanders.

It certainly sounds like he will bring some extra energy to the house – “I’m not just going to be there just lazing around. I’ll be doing this, doing that, playing games,” he says. But will he also bring trouble?

Here’s everything you need to know about the estate agent, who is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants.

Tyler Cruickshank – Key facts

Age: 26

Job: Estate agent

From: Croydon

Instagram: @tylercruickshank_

Why does Tyler want to take part in Love Island?

The Croydon estate agent is taking part because he’s lonely (awwww). “I’m single and still looking for someone. I’ve been single for about three years. I kind of miss having someone there,” he says. “It’s a good opportunity to find someone.”

Tyler admits that there’s another aspect of the show that appeals, too. “I’m really competitive, so the challenge aspect I do like. And I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs!”

What does Tyler do for work?

Friends describe Tyler as “confident”, while he says his family would say he is “very well mannered, very polite”, so it is no surprise he works in a business that involves interacting with people on a daily basis – he is an estate agent.

Of course, there is already one estate agent at the Love Island villa – Faye. So who would win if they both had to sell the Majorca house?

“I would say me, you’ve got to back yourself. She looks like she’d have a really good pitch on her,” he says.

What is Tyler looking for in a partner?

He’s already thought about the women in the villa and decided who may be worth getting to know first.

“Kaz, she just looks like she has so much energy about her. You kind of need it if you’re surrounded by people all the time. If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you.”

Thinking about his fellow estate agent, Tyler says: “Faye, she’s a fiery-ish sort of character. She sticks up for her friends and for herself.

“I don’t think there’ll ever be a dull moment with her.”

Want to meet the other Love Island 2021 contestants?

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.