Tyler decided to rekindle things with his ex Kaz Kamwi, which meant Luis Morrison was now single.

It comes after Arabella Chi decided to couple up with Chris Taylor, resulting in Demi Jones being on her own. Luis and Demi were both then dumped from the villa.

But does this mean that Tyler and Kaz are back on? And why exactly did they split in the first place?

Read on for everything you need to know.

What happened between Love Island's Tyler and Kaz?

Kaz and Tyler. ITV

Tyler and Kaz met on season 7 of Love Island in 2021.

While Kaz was part of the original line-up, Tyler joined the show later in the season and went straight for Kaz.

Things seemed to be going well for them - that is, until Casa Amor, where Tyler met Clarisse Juliette.

He decided to bring Clarisse back to the main villa, which caused some tension between him and Kaz. However, they eventually found their way back to one another, and left the show together.

They made things official just days after leaving the villa, but sadly they split three months later, with the pair blaming the "adjustment to being in the public eye" as the reason for the break-up.

In a joint statement at the time, they said: "We are extremely sad to announce that we have decided to end our romantic relationship.

Meet the Love Island: All Stars cast

"We have had a fantastic journey, and we will always have a special bond between us. We will continue to be very much in one another’s lives and support each other in every way.

"We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each other’s careers."

They added: "Life since the villa has been amazing, but it’s taking time to adjust to a [new] normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn’t been easy for us, but we're learning.

"Thank you to very single person who has supported us, we appreciate you more than you will ever know."

While Kaz and Tyler planned to stay in one another's lives, it doesn't look they remained in contact, with Tyler revealing on Love Island: All Stars that they hadn't spoken in two years.

