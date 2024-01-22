From a very recent breakout to a past fling with Toby Aromolaran, it's clear Arabella had been busy since leaving the ITV2 dating show.

So, who is Arabella? What exactly happened between her and Toby? And which season was she originally on?

Read on for everything you need to know about Arabella Chi - one of the Islanders in the Love Island: All Stars line-up.

Arabella Chi - Key Facts

Age: 32

From: London

Job: Model

Season: 5

Instagram: @arabellachi

Who is Arabella Chi?

Arabella is a model and reality TV star who appeared on season 5 of Love Island back in 2019. The season was won by Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

Following her time on the show, Arabella went to appear in some Hollywood movies, starring as an Amazonian in Justice League and Wonder Woman, alongside Jason Momoa.

While living in Ibiza, Arabella was often spotted out on movie star Leonardo DiCaprio's yacht with his close friend Richie Akiva.

What season of Love Island was Arabella Chi on?

Arabella was on season 5 of Love Island, back in 2019. She coupled up with Danny after a shock recoupling forced him to choose between her and Yewande. She was then voted off the show by the other Islanders.

Following Love Island, Arabella began dating season 4 Islander Wes Nelson, and the pair moved in together.

Sadly, it wasn't meant to be, as they split nine months later. Their six-year age gap was cited as one of the reasons they decided to call time on their relationship.

What happened with Arabella and Toby?

It turns out Arabella and Toby previously met.

While Toby kept tight-lipped, Arabella revealed to Georgia Steel that she slept with Toby about a year and a half ago, and she told the boys that her and Toby needed to have a conversation about things.

Sounds like there could be some unfinished business...

Who is Arabella's ex-boyfriend?

Most recently, Arabella was linked to Portuguese footballer Rúben Dias.

Speaking of her recent break-up, she said: "What I’ve learnt from dating last year is that you think you know someone but you don’t really know them at all."

She previously dated New York businessman Richie Akiva and was rumoured to have dated French rugby player Yoann Huget and DJ Tom Zanetti in the past - however, she shut down claims surrounding Zanetti, admitting they're "just friends".

Prior to her Love Island debut, it was revealed that she dated former contestant Charlie Frederick, who appeared on season 4 in 2018.

Love Island: All Stars airs on ITV2 and ITVX on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm.

