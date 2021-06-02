Which Love Island couples are still together?

The new series of Love Island is just around the corner, with the Love Island 2021 contestants set to be confirmed any day now.

Advertisement

This will be the ITV dating show’s seventh series now and will hopefully see some more blossoming romances – or not.

But where are all the couples from the previous series? And are any of them still going strong?

As we get ready for the show to kick off, we take a look at which couples are still loved up from 2017 to the most recent Winter Love Island series in 2020.

From Kem and Amber, to Paige and Finn, and even those who found love on the outside, here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island: 2020 (Winter)

Paige and Finn – TOGETHER

They were the first couple to make their romance official in the villa, with Finn reading out some romantic messages from his phone.

And they later dropped the L-bomb during their love proposals at the show’s prom.

So it’s little wonder Paige and Finn breezed into the finals and were voted as the Love Island 2020 winter winners.

Back in the real world (albeit £50k richer) the pair are still going strong. They moved into their own flat together in Manchester, and have remained close throughout the UK lockdown.

Paige recently shared a photo of the pair heading out on a date night following the lifted restrictions.

Siannise and Luke T – TOGETHER

They might not have come first place on the show, but the duo certainly won themselves a fairy tale romance.

After fighting their way out of a love triangle – thanks to Wallace and Rebecca – they’ve been completely inseparable.

Their love proved to be mutual as they both remained single after Casa Amor, and despite a tiny wobble after Luke T got a bit excited about Siannise getting “naked” in the hideaway, they managed to put it behind them.

From Luke asking her to be his girlfriend in the most romantic way, to the duo being the first couple to exchange those three, little words, it looks like Siannise and Luke could have something very serious.

Outside the villa they’ve only grown stronger.

Judging by their Instagram feeds, it looks like Siannise and Luke have been quarantining together. They recently did a very Calvin Klein-esque shoot at home, and showing that romance is definitely not dead, Luke threw her a really cute Princess Jasmine-themed party for her birthday in July.

Demi and Luke M – SPLIT

When it came to finding love in the villa, both contestants were pretty unlucky in love.

Luke M got pied by Jess Gale and Natalia Zoppa, while Demi got dumped by Nas Majeed.

However, after being matched by their pals Siannise and Luke T, they finally found the love in each other.

But sadly things just didn’t work out between the pair after leaving the villa.

Despite living five hours away from each other, the pair were determined to work, however, they grew apart during the lockdown period.

“My energy wasn’t being reciprocated,” Demi later explained.

Luke moved onto series five start Lucie Donlan.

Luke M and Lucie Donlan – TOGETHER

The duo began dating in June 2020 and made their relationship a month later.

They confirmed their romance in a true 21st century style, sharing loved-up Instagram selfies.

“My partner in crime,” Luke captioned his pic, while Lucie commented: “Youuuu,” and added a few heart-eye emojis.

The pair appear to still be going very strong, often sharing love up snaps on social media. In May, the pair became dog parents together, as they revealed they’d got a rescue dog.

Jess and Ched – SPLIT

After weeks of struggling to find her perfect guy, in walked Ched Uzor who whisked Jess off her feet.

The finalists made their relationship “exclusive” on the show, however, despite a few dates outside the villa, things didn’t last with Ched and Jess.

A rep for Jess confirmed the news in a statement, which read: “After a whirlwind romance in the Love Island villa, unfortunately Jessica Gale and Ched Uzor have made the mutual decision to split.

“They have unfortunately felt the effects of lock down separation but will continue as friends,’ it continued. ‘They wish nothing but the best for each other and full success in each others careers.”

Priscilla and Mike – TOGETHER

Mike had his fair share of love interests on the show, after almost finding a connection with four girls in the villa.

But Priscilla proved to be the one for him, with Mike dubbing her “wifey material” from the moment he met her at Casa Amor.

Despite his past, the couple stuck together, and Mike put a label on it as he asked her to be his girlfriend.

Speaking on Love Island: What Happened Next? Mike said: “I’ve moved permanently to London now. It was only a couple weeks after leaving the villa that we actually popped the big one and started telling each other that we actually love each other.”

Talk soon turned to the pair’s future as Mike said: “We’re always planning ahead. Conversations about the future together. Children have been mentioned.”

Priscilla then said: “I just need a ring on my finger!”

A year on, the duo are still together.

The pair regularly share loved up pictures, dancing videos and also attended some Black Lives Matter Protests last year, London together.

Looks like Mikey Boy might have proven everyone wrong. We love to see it!

Callum and Molly – TOGETHER

They didn’t make it to the finals, after the other islanders chose to save Priscilla and Mike over them.

But, Callum and Molly didn’t let that stop them from cracking on outside the villa.

Following their exit, Callum told press including RadioTimes.com they’d probably be “official” soon, and Molly revealed that they were meeting each other’s families.

Fast-forward a couple of months, and things have only got better for the couple, with Callum even hinting he could get down on one knee – yes you read correctly!

Speaking in an interview, the 23-year-old ex-scaffolder said he could see himself marrying Molly after spending the lockdown period with her and her family.

When asked if he sees any potential wedding bells in the future he said: “Never say never, that’s all I’m saying! It’s not on the cards yet but who knows.”

He also admitted he’d like to start a family soon.

“Yeah I would definitely like kids in the future but like I said, we’ve only been together like five months, so it’s still a bit early for kids at the minute!” he said.

Molly has since launched a YouTube channel, featuring her and Callum. Looks like the real deal, if you ask us!

Sophie and Connor – SPLIT

ITV

It looked like things could have been over for Sophie Piper and Connor Durman, after she didn’t leave with him when the islanders chose to save her and dumped him from the island.

However, the pair rekindled their relationship after Sophie was voted out.

Connor met Sophie’s sisters Rochelle Humes and Lily Piper, and Sophie accidentally revealed they were “exclusive.”

It seemed these two could be onto something good, however, according to sources, the lockdown curse struck again and they’ve now called it quits.

After a six-month romance, things are said to have “fizzled” out between them.

“Things just fizzled out. They never even went official,” an insider said.

“It just didn’t have a chance to get started because of lockdown and they both agreed it was better to just stay friends.”

Rebecca and Biggs Chris – TOGETHER

They didn’t get to spend much time together in the villa as Biggs was dumped from the island after joining during the Casa Amor twist, but the pair certainly found love off the show.

They got very close over the lockdown and made their romance official, and now Rebecca is even looking at moving to Scotland to be with her man.

Speaking in an interview, Biggs said: “We’re still going between each other’s houses, but we’ve started looking at places. Rebecca will be moving in soon – I’m really excited. She’s so close to her mum, but said she would move up to Scotland with me.”

Love Island: 2019

Tommy and Molly-Mae – TOGETHER

Tommy realised that Molly-Mae is the “only girl” for him… after a brief “560 degree” head turn thanks to Maura’s advances which left Molly-Mae fearing she’d lost the boxer to the ring girl. He eventually picked her at the recoupling and they shared their first kiss before going on a horse riding date. He left Molly-Mae in tears after revealing he had remained loyal during Casa Amor, before roping in BFF Curtis to help him ask her to be his girlfriend. They later dropped the L-bomb under the duvet, and went on to come in second place.

Despite trolling and rumours that Molly-Mae was not genuinely interested in Tommy (#MoneyMae was rather unfairly trending on Twitter on the night of the Love Island final), the pair have only gone from strength to strength after leaving the show.

They have moved in together, spoken about starting a family and last year February, fans speculated they’d got secretly engaged engaged during a family trip to Las Vegas.

The duo aren’t engaged, but they’re very much still together.

They recently celebrated Molly’s 22nd birthday, with Tommy gifting the influencer a £3,850 Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra bracelet with five clover motifs.

Curtis and Maura — SPLIT

Following weeks of rumours, it looks like Dancing on Ice star Maura Higgins has split with pro-dancer boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, following Maura’s public announcement in March 2020.

The fourth-place finalists danced their way into the final, but their path to love was far from smooth, after Curtis broke up with his half-girlfriend Amy and was later torn between Maura and new girl Francesca.

Well, as much as we would have loved for the pair to stay together, Maura and Curtis were soon on much more shaky ground after it was reported by The Sun that Curtis was caught in an embrace whilst out in High Wycombe at New Year.

But Curtis denied any wrong-doing on Lorraine, explaining: “New year photos is nonsense – you can’t hug somebody or talk to somebody in this day and age without something coming out. Me and Maura are completely fine. I was there watching her on Dancing on Ice yesterday.”

Rumours circled the couple again, as fans speculated how close Maura would get to her professional partner, Alexander Demetriou, on the skating show. However, Maura, 29, was quick to shut it down and insisted they weren’t worried about the infamous curse.

But there was yet more trouble in paradise for the couple, after Maura is said to have left the National Television Awards without her man.

According to sources, the Dancing on Ice star stormed out of the event in tears following a boozy row with Curtis.

The duo are no longer a thing, and Maura later moved onto fellow Love Islander Chris Taylor.

Maura and Chris – SPLIT

Following rumours the pair were dating, the duo decided to make their romance Insta official in November 2020.

But, sadly the pair have now called it quits after six months together.

Sharing a statement, Maura said: “There is no wrongdoing on either side… we still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

She continued, “There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends. Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or creates false stories, this is the truth. I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters x.”

Chris shared a similar statement to his followers, adding: “We are both still on very good terms and this was a mutual decision where nobody had done anything wrong. We will remain friends, as we have been since day 1 and I will always be in Maura’s corner and have her back.”

Lucie and Joe – SPLIT

The surfer girl looked to have finally found her bev as she and sandwich man Joe were spotted holding hands while strolling to a dinner date in Lucie’s hometown in Cornwall, weeks after reuniting on Aftersun and telling Caroline Flack: “We’re just chilling as friends. We’re taking it slow, there’s no rush.”

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards in September, Lucie said they kept their relationship a secret to get to know one another away from the spotlight.

However, the pair have since confirmed their split – with Joe getting close to another former Islander.

Lucie is now loved up with series six star Luke Mabbott.

Greg and Amber — SPLIT

Love is dead, as 2019 winners Amber and Greg split – reportedly by text, of all mediums – after a matter of weeks.

After tabloid reports, Amber set the record straight on Loose Women, telling viewers the deed really was done over text.

“The careers and the distance was always a factor,” she said. “We always knew about it so I don’t know what’s changed. I wanted to make it work. I am disappointed that it’s over […] but I’ll be fine. Onwards and upwards from here.”

She continued: “From my point of view I still wanted to make it work and there was a call a few days prior just chatting but on that day it was a text. I think there was a bit of miscommunication.”

Ovie and India — SPLIT

India arrived as one of the last bombshells later on in the series, transforming Ovie‘s luck. He’d previously emerged from Casa Amor with Anna — only for her to return to Jordan.

The pair confirmed they were “exclusive” on Love Island: The Reunion, and said they were ‘official’ at the TV Choice Awards.

But after being dogged with false “split rumours” after it was claimed by an Instagram account that India had “cheated” on Ovie while in Portugal — a claim strongly refuted by the couple — India announced their split at the Pride of Britain awards in October, saying it was “difficult”.

Anton and Belle – SPLIT

It seemed to be going so well for Anton and Belle , despite the pair going through quite a tumultuous time while in the villa. They had their first date in Belle’s brother’s restaurant, with Belle’s actor-father, Tamer Hassan, also joining them.

However, it has since been reported that the pair have gone their separate ways, one month after leaving the villa – with Anton’s love for Craig David bizarrely an alleged contributing factor for the rumoured split.

Anton since told Scottish Sun Online: “We’re not together, it’s as simple as that. That’s it.”

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Love Island and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Danny and Jourdan – SPLIT

Danny and Jourdan had seemed like one of the more solid couples, after they confirmed in September that they had now moved in together.

But a source told The Sun in October: “Jourdan started to hear rumours he was speaking to other girls behind her back.” Jourdan later confirmed the split on Instagram, saying that she cannot tolerate a “lack of respect, disloyalty [and] dishonesty” in a relationship and told fans “the love was as real as the hurt is now”.

Oh well…

Anna and Jordan – SPLIT

This duo came close to leaving the island after they found themselves in the bottom three, hours after Jordan asked Anna to be his “chick”. The model told the boys he was planning to take Anna on a tour of the villa to relive their biggest moments from where they had their first kiss, to up on the terrace, where Anna realised she had made a mistake in coupling up with Ovie. They said they were looking forward to life on the outside… but a day after going official Jordan said his head had been turned by India. Anna accused him of game playing and using her to reach the final. Predictably they called it quits on leaving the villa.

Chris and Harley – SPLIT

Chris and Harley came together by default after India chose Ovie, despite Chris admitting his feelings for her, which left Harley to pick Chris. Despite the not-so-romantic start, the pair eventually shared their first kiss and saw romance rise on a bread-baking date. But, Chris found himself close to being dumped after he guessed that fans were convinced he should be together with India during the Headline Challenge. After a telling off from Harley and a big dose of grovelling the pair made up – only to be dumped from the villa. They became official during an appearance on Aftersun, which saw host Caroline Flack ask if they are “exclusive.”

But after just three weeks out of the villa, the pair decided they were better of as friends. Chris announced the news on Instagram, saying the split was “amicable” and that they were simply “too busy” to make “quality time” for one another.

“I will be very proud of everything she has done and everything she’ll do,” he wrote. “The future is bright crumpet go get em!”

Love Island: 2018

Kaz and Josh – SPLIT

Kaz and Josh, who placed third, were initially gushy about their newfound feelings on Instagram. But while we thought these two were going to be in it for the long haul, the pair seemingly announced their split on Instagram one week after fellow Love Island finalists Megan and Wes parted ways.

Kaz went on to date series three star Theo Campbell.

Josh is now in a relationship with model Ruby Wong, who he went Instagram official with in September 2020.

Kaz and Theo – SPLIT

A few months after her split from Josh in 2019, Kaz announced she’d moved onto series three Love Island star Theo Campbell.

The pair looked to be going pretty well, however, at the start of 2020 they called it quits.

Speaking of their break-up, Theo said: “I feel like with us, I kinda gave it my everything and it feels a bit under-appreciated. I don’t know what to call it. What’s the right way to say it? I got slinged! I don’t know what to call it.”

It’s not clear whether either are currently dating, but Theo became a dad earlier this year to a baby boy named Aries, who he shares with Instagram influencer Sapphire Yhnell.

Jack and Dani – SPLIT

After a holiday in Thailand, Jack announced that the pair had broken up for good, telling fans on Instagram that they will “always have love for each other” but “sometimes things aren’t meant to be”.

In January, 2020, Jack became a father to his daughter Blossom – who he coparents with her mother Casey Ranger.

And in July 2020, Dani announced she was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, who she reunited with after her and Jack’s split. The pair have now welcomed their son and our enjoying life as new parents.

Adam and Zara – SPLIT

Let’s be honest – Adam finding love on Love Island seemed unlikely. But that’s exactly what happened after he ‘recoupled’ with Zara on ‘the outside’. But it was short-lived, with Zara confirming their split on Instagram in the wake of reported rows following Adam’s night out with fellow Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Sam Bird.

Adam denied he had been unfaithful, but later sparked a backlash after posting an Instagram video of him firing a gun, with the initial caption “Thank u, next” – with many taking the Ariana Grande reference as a dig at Zara. He later edited the post and said he cares “a hell of a lot” for Zara.

Zara is now dating Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson. The pair split after Zara admitted to cheating on him and the break up was featured on the E4 series. However, the pair managed to put things behind them and look like things are back to normal. They recently celebrated Sam’s sister Louise’s pregnancy news.

Megan and Wes – SPLIT

Fourth placed couple Megan and Wes were still together in the Christmas special… but split weeks later following tensions between Megan and Wes’s Dancing on Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer. In a bizarre twist, she said despite “consciously uncoupling” they will continue to “co-parent” their hamster.

Megan went on to date The Only Way Is Essex’s Demi Sims, however, they split.

She moved onto singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes, and they enjoyed a brief romance, but split rumours began to spark as they isolated separately during the coronavirus lockdown.

Megan appears to be single at the moment. Last year she appeared on an episode of the BBC’s Eating With My Ex alongside Demi.

Wes went on to date series five star Arabella Chi.

Wes and Arabella – SPLIT

Getty Images

Following his breakup from Megan, Wes, 23, got with model Arabella, 29.

The duo enjoyed nine months together before going their separate ways.

“There’s been no funny business, no cheating or anything like that, it’s just fizzled out between them,” a representative said at the time.

Laura and Paul – SPLIT

Despite posting loved-up pictures on Instagram with the not-so-catchy nickname ‘Paura’ Laura and Paul never made it girlfriend/boyfriend official, and eventually called time on the relationship two months after finishing in second place. In an interview with OK! Magazine Laura revealed her regrets over the break-up, which occurred after Paul returned from Burning Man festival.

“I was hoping that when he came back [from holiday] we’d spend more time together and build a proper relationship out of the villa. It didn’t happen,” she revealed.

Paul told The Sun: “We weren’t compatible for each other. I knew I had to be 100 per cent sure about it because you know – the next person you’re with could potentially be your wife; you don’t want to be unsure about it. We aren’t friends now – we haven’t spoken, it is a sore subject. But I told her I would be there for her if she needed me.”

Laura is now back with her ex Dane Bowers, three years after the pair split in 2018.

Sharing a magazine cover shoot of the pair on Instagram, she wrote: “Finally I can show off this silver fox ????

Good things come to those who wait, and by good things I mean me ????????‍♀️.”

Jack and Laura – SPLIT

There were signs of trouble in paradise early on for New Jack and New Laura who never really went official despite “exclusively dating”.

And the pair finally decided to call it off, with Laura sharing a statement which read: “Sadly Jack and I have both decided to go our separate ways due to such busy schedules right now and not having the time to spend together,” Laura said. “[I] feel truly blessed to have got to share my Love Island experience with him and to have made a friend for life. We will carry on supporting each other on this journey and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

Jack is now in a new relationship.

Georgia and Sam – SPLIT

These two had countless ups and downs during their time in the villa before eventually deciding to follow their hearts by refusing to recouple and instead leave the show together. Now that’s loyalty for you.

They made it official on Good Morning Britain (who said romance was dead?) and decided to move in together, sharing Instagram stories of their “new little pad”. But they split months later, with it claimed Georgia had been unfaithful to Sam and stayed at her ex-boyfriend’s house – which she denied.

Charlie and Ellie – SPLIT

Weeks after leaving the villa together, the pair enjoyed a trip to Monaco onboard a fancy boat. Alright for some, eh? But a Mail Online report later alleged that the pair had a ‘huge row’ at the filming of Love Island: the Reunion, with Ellie later confirming she was angry at Charlie for drinking with Frankie Foster prior to the show.

After a series of reported rows, they confirmed their split, with Charlie writing on his Instagram Story: “Just to inform you all, Ellie and I have decided to part ways. I wish her the best!”

Ellie dated series five star Michael Griffiths briefly, after hitting off on Ex On The Beach in 2o19, however, things have turned sour between them as she admitted she “hated” him for moving on so quickly after their breakup.

Samira and Frankie – SPLIT

Although we didn’t get to see much of their relationship on screen, Samira and Frankie were super loved up. So much so that she didn’t want to continue her Love Island journey without him, and walked once he’d been voted out.

The two made it boyfriend/girlfriend official – but sadly, in August, they called time on their relationship with a rep for Samira telling RadioTimes.com that she would be “taking some time out from her relationship with Frankie to focus on herself and future work opportunities”.

Love Island: 2017

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies – SPLIT

Aside from the odd recoupling drama, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies seemed to be the perfect match. It was no surprise that the pair won the hearts of the nation and were voted Love Island winners, scooping (and then fairly splitting) the £50,000 prize money.

But sadly in December the two announced they had parted ways. “With sadness, we’ve decided to separate,” a statement read. “Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends.”

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt – TOGETHER

After a string of unsuccessful dates and a break up with Jonny Mitchell after that feminism row , it looked like Camilla was destined to be unlucky in love. And then a whole 31 days after she entered the villa, in came Jamie Jewitt. The pair quickly became a fan-favourite and ended up finishing the series as runners-up.

We’re pleased to say they are still as loved-up as ever and even went into business together. Jamilla really is for keeps – with the pair moving in together in February 2019 with their two adorable puppies, Audrey and Gus.

The duo are now parents to a baby girl named Nell, and in February, 2011 Jamie popped the question and proposed to Camilla with a bespoke ring.

This might just be our fave couple!

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood – SPLIT

These two were on and off more than a light switch during their time in the villa, and leaving didn’t bring them closer. The pair starred in their own ITVBe spin-off, Chris and Olivia: Crackin’ On, in which they rowed, rowed and rowed again – until they finally parted ways.

Chris dated Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, however, they split in April after 16 months together.

Olivia is now engaged to her boyfriend Bradley Dack, following a romantic proposal in Dubai.

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen – SPLIT

After dating for nearly a year, the shock news came in May 2018 that Marcel and Gabby had broken up. And no, we couldn’t believe it either.

After rumours of cheating, a rep for Marcel said: “Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.”

Gabby moved on to Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson, however, they split after a year. She is now dating model Brandon Myers.

Marcel is engaged to Rebecca Viera, and they share a little boy named Roman together.

Montana Brown and Alex Beattie – SPLIT

This one wasn’t such a shock. About 3.7 seconds after leaving the villa, Montana Brown and Alex Beattie went their separate ways – and it seems that Montana was the one who instigated it.

Speaking to The Sun soon after, Alex said: “She made me single, so now I am. I’ve got no pressure now and I can just focus on myself and do the best I can.”

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever – TOGETHER

They might’ve been the first to be kicked out of the villa, but Jess and Dom haven’t let that stop them.

In fact, the pair created one of the naffest moments in TV history when they were ‘married’ (sort of) by Richard Arnold live on Good Morning Britain on Valentine’s Day 2018 while wearing swimwear. Their GMB wedding wasn’t legally binding (who knew?) so the pair officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos, with a select few guests and OK! magazine.

Advertisement

The couple now have a son together and often share lots of cute, family photos on Instagram.