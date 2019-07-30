Here's everything you need to know...

Meet Greg O'Shea...

Who is Greg coupled up with on Love Island? Amber.

Age: 24

From: Limerick

Job: Professional rugby player

Instagram: @gregoshea

The professional rugby player once competed in the Youth Olympics, and he loves being in long-term relationships, but finds his career sometimes gets in the way: he travels a lot, and he reckons his most recent injuries may have hurt his chance with the ladies...

Asked to rate himself out of ten, he said: "I broke my face a couple of months ago through rugby so I had a broken nose and a cracked forehead! Before that happened I would say I was an eight... but now I’d dock myself down to a seven with the broken face. The lads always say I give the girls a cheeky smile so that’s probably my best feature."

Greg's been in two long-term relationships in the past ten years, and has only been single for the last 12 months. "I’ve always been a one girl kind of guy... If I see a girl I tend to fall for her hard. Hopefully that can happen again. After my last relationship I lost my faith in love so hopefully going into the villa can get my belief in love back."

Asked to describe his best and worst traits, Greg admitted that he's a "clean freak" and that he sometimes struggles to hold back on sharing his opinions.

"My good traits are that I’m energetic, very friendly and I’m focused – when I have a goal in my life nothing really gets in the way," he said. "My worst traits are that I’m a bit of a clean freak. If I see something that I don’t agree with, I’m not able to hold it to myself – I always have to say something. I struggle to bite my tongue."

What is Greg looking for in the Love Island villa?

Greg originally had his eye on his fellow countrywoman, Maura: "I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I’d say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she’s hilarious. She’s very naturally funny and she’s gorgeous as well so you never know."

In general, he's looking for a woman who's up for something more serious, and who "knows her worth".

"I’m searching for a girl who is confident in herself, not cocky but she knows her worth. I want a girl who backs herself and someone who lives a positive lifestyle."

What has Greg been up to in the Love Island villa?

Greg has very quickly established himself as a firm favourite in the villa after telling Amber that she "deserved to be spoiled" during their date together in the Hideaway.

"Obviously, you are my first choice," he told her.

And it seems his Irish charms have worked.

"I’m telling you now, I haven’t liked one boy that has come in. That boy has got the luck of the Irish!” Amber told Anna and Maura.

Michael then admitted that he still liked Amber, and the former couple shared a smooch during a challenge. However, when it came to the recoupling, Amber opted to stick with the lovely Greg — leaving Michael to couple up with Francesca.

Greg and Amber have since shared their first kiss, and with Michael dumped from the villa, they're free to crack on with no distractions.

And things have gone from strength to strength, with the pair quite literally setting sail for their epic final date on a catamaran.

While on the boat, the usually reserved Amber decided to make her feelings clear.

"When we first met, I had an instant connection and that is something that I never get. I felt it straight away and I was just hoping you felt the same," she said. "I feel grateful that I stuck it out. Little did I know you were around the corner! This is the happiest I’ve been since I’ve been here. I wouldn't want to be on this date with anyone else."

And it looks as if Greg feels the same.

"I’m just so happy to be here with you. I feel really fortunate to have come in and met you," he replied. "I’ve never had an instant connection with someone. It was so easy with you. I’m just delighted that I got to meet you."

The couples were asked in their pairs to vote for the least compatible couples — and only Tommy and Molly-Mae, and Amber and Greg, received no votes, putting them through to the final.

Greg's mum appears to be a big fan of her son's love interest, gifting her a shamrock on visiting the villa. Amber's dad joked about offering up the sandal from his right foot.

Despite having only been in the villa for 12 days, Greg was crowned the winner alongside Amber, beating Molly-Mae and Tommy to the £50k prize.

Greg received the envelope with £50,000 in it, which he then chose to split with Amber.

