Meanwhile, the streamer has also confirmed brief plot synopses for each of the episodes, along with details on which members of the impressively star-studded cast will be appearing in each story.

The first episode, Common People, will star Chris O’Dowd, Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross, with the synopsis reading: "When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive – but at a cost…"

That will be followed by Bête Noire, the cast for which includes Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Ben Bailey Smith aka Doc Brown, Amber Grappy, Ravi Aujla, Elena Sanz and Hanna Griffiths.

The synopsis for that one reads: "Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn’t seen since school – a woman named Verity – shows up for a focus group tasting session.

"It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion – except there’s something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person to notice."

Episode 3, Hotel Reverie, has already been confirmed to feature the especially starry quartet of Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina and Harriet Walter, while we also knew that it was set to be a black-and-white episode that pays homage to classic Hollywood cinema.

The full synopsis reads: "Hollywood A-list actress Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie, and must stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home…"

Emma Corrin in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Meanwhile, the fourth episode – titled Plaything – boasts Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, James Nelson-Joyce and Michele Austin among its cast in addition to the previously confirmed Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry, both of whom are reprising their roles from 2018 interactive episode Bandersnatch.

The synopsis teases: "An eccentric loner named Cameron who harbours an intense obsession with a mysterious '90s video game is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case – and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren’t expecting."

Episode 5 is titled Eulogy and is a two-hander between Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran, with the synopsis revealing: "An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period from his past."

Finally, there is USS Callister: Into Infinity, the first sequel in Black Mirror history that will see Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Paul G Raymond all reprise their roles from the earlier instalment.

The already released synopsis reads: "Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister – led by Captain Nanette Cole – find their problems are just beginning."

Based on these early hints, it looks like we could be looking at another brilliant run for the show, complete with several new dystopian visions – and indeed Brooker previously hinted that things could get even darker than usual this time around.

"We’re doing some things we’ve not done before," he told Deadline last year. "People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills.

"We did a couple of horror stories in season 6, which we label as Red Mirror. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror."

He added: "I wrote one script, and the general consensus was that it was one of the bleakest, heaviest gut punches yet. There’s also techy episodes and ones that are making people cry. So, hopefully, it’s a full emotional workout, but we shall see. The viewers will be the judge."

Roll on 10th April...

Black Mirror season 7 will stream on Netflix from 10th April 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.