Having previously featured as Tuckersoft employees in the interactive feature-length episode, what could be in store for them this time round? On the announcement of his return, Poulter said: "It’s always so fun. [Charlie] writes such spectacular episodes, and I was so grateful that he brought Colin back."

The actor also added that he can’t wait for fans to "meet the newest creations that are part of a secret project within Tuckersoft!"

Similarly, Chaudhry said: "Charlie is a twisted genius in the best possible way. It’s always fun being part of this incredible, messed-up world that he’s created! I’m really excited for fans to see this episode. It might be a familiar world we are revisiting, but maybe even more screwed up if that’s possible."

The new trailer also teased Peter Capaldi, Awkwafina, Emma Corrin, Issa Rae and Rashida Jones in character, as well as giving us a glimpse into some of the stories to come that feature Patsy Ferran, Chris O'Dowd and Lewis Gribben.

But what we do we know about the cast of Black Mirror season 7 so far? Read on to find out.

Black Mirror season 7 cast: Full list of characters and actors in Charlie Brooker series

The confirmed cast list for Black Mirror season 7 is as follows. Scroll on to find out what we know about their characters so far, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Awkwafina

Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska

Peter Capaldi

Emma Corrin

Patsy Ferran

Paul Giamatti

Lewis Gribben

Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer

Rashida Jones

Siena Kelly

Billy Magnussen as Valdack

Rosy McEwen

Cristin Milioti as Nanette Cole

Chris O'Dowd

Issa Rae

Paul G Raymond as Kabir Dudani

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jimmi Simpson as Walton

Harriet Walter

Nicholas Cirillo

Michele Austin

Ben Bailey Smith

Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur

Josh Finan

James Nelson-Joyce

Will Poulter as Colin Ritman

Jay Simpson

Michael Workéyè

Awkwafina

Awkwafina in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Awkwafina's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen Awkwafina? The actress and comedian is known for her roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean's 8, The Farewell and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. She has also starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Girl Code and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Milanka Brooks as Elena Tulaska

Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Paul G. Raymond, Milanka Brooks and Osy Ikhile in Black Mirror. Netflix

Who is Elena Tulaska? If you remember from season 4's USS Callister episode, Elena worked as a receptionist at Callister Inc and was typically a very straight-faced and oftentimes rude person to the employees. Her cold demeanour was a particular grievance of Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons), who turned her blue in his online version of the game.

Where have I seen Milanka Brooks? Brooks reprises her Black Mirror season 4 role but is otherwise known for starring in The Windsors, Benidorm and My Family.

Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi in Black Mirror. Nick Wall/Netflix

Who is Peter Capaldi's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but in the trailer, it's clear that his character knows a lot about "mind-expanding". He is seen drilling into his head with something but whether he's trying to put something in or take something out, we don't yet know.

Where have I seen Peter Capaldi? Capaldi is perhaps best known as the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who, having also starred in The Thick of It, The Devil's Hour, Criminal Record and Paddington.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Emma Corrin's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but from the trailer, it's clear that Corrin's character is AI. She is seen in a black-and-white film-type world playing the piano and getting familiar with her surroundings.

Where have I seen Emma Corrin? Corrin is best known for their roles in The Crown as Diana, Princess of Wales in season 4. They have also starred in My Policeman, A Murder at the End of the World, Lady Chatterley's Lover and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Patsy Ferran

Patsy Ferran as Jane Austen in Miss Austen. BBC/Bonnie Productions,Robert Viglasky

Who is Patsy Ferran's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen Patsy Ferran? Ferran is has most recently starred in Miss Austen and Mickey 17, having also starred in Life After Life, Black Narcissus and Jamestown.

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Paul Giamatti's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but it's clear from the trailer that his character becomes involved in the world of AI in some way, going on to build up some kind of virtual town or community.

Where have I seen Paul Giamatti? Giamatti is known for his roles in Private Parts, The Holdovers, John Adams and Billions. He has also starred in Downton Abbey, Too Big to Fail and 30 Coins.

Lewis Gribben

Lewis Gribben in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Lewis Gribben's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but from the looks of the trailer, this character works for Will Poulter at Tuckersoft.

Where have I seen Lewis Gribben? Gribben is known for his roles in Somewhere Boy, Masters of the Air and Generation Z. He has also featured in Deadwater Fell, Shetland and The Chemistry of Death.

Osy Ikhile as Nate Packer

Osy Ikhile. Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Who is Nate Packer? One of the supporting characters in USS Callister and another employee of Callister Inc who was stuck in Daly's version of the game.

Where have I seen Osy Ikhile? Ikhile is known for his roles in Childhood's End, The Fear, The Feed, Citadel and more recently, All American.

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Rashida Jones's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but it looks as though she is a teacher in an elementary school.

Where have I seen Rashida Jones? This isn't Jones's first foray into Black Mirror as she actually co-wrote season 3's Nosedive but this is the first time she has starred in the show. She is best known for her roles in Parks & Recreation, The Office and Angie Tribeca, as well as Sunny, BlackAF and The Awesomes.

Siena Kelly

Siena Kelly in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Siena Kelly's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but from the trailer, it looks as though she is working in an office environment where she has an unwelcome co-worker who keeps watching her intently.

Where have I seen Siena Kelly? Kelly has starred in Adult Material, Temple and has more recently led the cast of Domino Day.

Billy Magnussen as Valdack

Billy Magnussen in Black Mirror USS Callister.

Who is Valdack? Valdack worked with Daly and the rest of the Callister team at Callister Inc, being made into the villain character in Daly's version of the game.

Where have I seen Billy Magnussen? Magnussen is known for his roles in Bridge of Spies, Into the Woods, Made for Love and The Franchise. He has also starred in Tell Me a Story, Spy Kids: Armageddon and Aladdin.

Rosy McEwen

Rosy McEwen in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Rosy McEwen's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but we do know from the trailer that it looks as though she may start to get confrontational with a fellow co-worker, played by Siena Kelly.

Where have I seen Rosy McEwen? McEwen is known for her roles in Blue Jean, The Alienist and Close to Me. She has also starred in Apartment 7A, Harvest and Vesper.

Cristin Milioti as Nanette Cole

Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror. NICK WALL/NETFLIX

Who is Nanette Cole? The mastermind behind trying to break free of Daly's rule in season 4's USS Callister, Nanette found herself in the unlikely position of captain of the spaceship and we're sure we'll be following her and the team as they navigate new challenges in season 7.

Where have I seen Cristin Milioti? Milioti is best known for her roles in How I Met Your Mother and The Penguin, having also starred in Fargo, The Wolf of Wall Street, Made for Love and The Resort.

Chris O'Dowd

Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Chris O'Dowd's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but it looks as though he is married to Rashida Jones's character, with the pair choosing to make some big life decisions.

Where have I seen Chris O'Dowd? The actor and comedian is best known for his roles in The IT Crowd, Bridesmaids, Moone Boy and Girls. He has also starred in The Big Door Prize, Monsters vs Aliens and Get Shorty.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Issa Rae's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but it seems as though Rae's character manages to travel back in time with the help of AI to be immersed in a different world.

Where have I seen Issa Rae? Rae is best known for co-creating, co-writing and starring in Insecure, having first gained recognition for her YouTube web series, Awkward Black Girl. She has since starred in The Photograph, The Hate U Give, Barbie and American Fiction.

Paul G Raymond as Kabir Dudani

Paul G Raymond, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel in USS Callister.

Who is Kabir Dudani? One of the tech wizzes aboard the USS Callister and also worked at Callister Inc, Dudani was instrumental in helping execute the plan to free them all from Daly's clutches.

Where have I seen Paul G Raymond? Raymond has starred in Horrible Histories, Buffering and The Educatoror. He has also featured in Wonka, Deadpool & Wolverine and Netflix's One Day.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Tracee Ellis Ross's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but we do know that she features in the episode with Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones.

Where have I seen Tracee Ellis Ross? Ross is best known for her leading roles in Girlfriends and Black-ish, having also starred in Reed Between the Lines, CSI, Candy Cane Lane and American Fiction.

Jimmi Simpson as Walton

Jimmi Simpson in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Walton? Walton is the CEO of Callister Inc and was the self-appointed "face of the brand" compared to Daly's more background role as Chief Technical Officer. His demeanour in the real-world had negative implications for him in Daly's game, leading to the death of his son.

Where have I seen Jimmi Simpson? Simpson has starred in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Psych, Breakout Kings and House of Cards. He has also had roles in Pachinko, Dark Matter, Star Trek: Prodigy and 2022's The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Harriet Walter

Harriet Walter in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Harriet Walter's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen Harriet Walter? Walters is known for her appearances in various films and stage productions but in terms of TV, she has starred in Succession, Killing Eve, The Crown and Law & Order: UK. More recently, she has starred in Brian and Maggie, Archie, Silo and Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light.

Nicholas Cirillo

Nicholas Cirillo. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Who is Nicholas Cirillo's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen Nicholas Cirillo? Cirillo has starred in The Act, Outer Banks, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Poker Face.

Michele Austin

Michele Austin. John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

Who is Michele Austin's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character but in the trailer, we do see her take quite the fall as it appears as though her body has been taken over by something.

Where have I seen Michele Austin? Austin more recently starred in Hard Truths and is best known for her roles in Secrets & Lies, The Bill, Meet the Richardsons and This Is Going to Hurt. She has also had roles in The Other One, Boat Story and EastEnders.

Ben Bailey Smith

Ben Bailey Smith. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Ben Bailey Smith's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen Ben Bailey Smith? Smith (also known professionally as Doc Brown) has starred in Law & Order: UK, 4 O'Clock Club and Andor. He has also starred in Des, The Split, The Sixth Commandment and Cleaning Up.

Asim Chaudhry as Mohan Thakur

Asim Chaudhry and Will Poulter in Black Mirror season 7. Netflix

Who is Mohan Thakur? Featured in Bandersnatch, Mohan is the founder of Tuckersoft and was an antagonist in the 2018 interactive episode.

Where have I seen Asim Chaudhry? Chaudhry is perhaps best known for playing Chabuddy G in People Just Do Nothing, a series which he co-created. He has also featured on Taskmaster, Hoff the Record, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin and Industry.

Josh Finan

Josh Finan as Marco in The Responder season 2. BBC

Who is Josh Finan's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen Josh Finan? Finan is best known for his roles in The Responder, Say Nothing and The Gentlemen. He has also starred in Baby Reindeer and Hellboy.

James Nelson-Joyce

James Nelson-Joyce stars in This City is Ours. BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

Who is James Nelson-Joyce's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen James Nelson-Joyce? Nelson-Joyce has most recently starred in A Thousand Blows and This City Is Ours. He has also starred in Time, Little Boy Blue, Mount Pleasant, The Outlaws and Strike. He has also featured in Industry, The Responder and The Gold.

Will Poulter as Colin Ritman

Will Poulter in Black Mirror. Nick Wall/Netflix

Who is Colin Ritman? Colin is a game creator who works at Tuckersoft and featured in the Bandersnatch feature-length episode. In the season 7 trailer, he seems to be putting on the pressure for Lewis Gribben's character saying that they have to "create software that elevates us".

Where have I seen Will Poulter? Poulter is known for his roles in We're the Millers, The Maze Runner and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. He has also had notable roles in The Bear, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Dopesick.

Jay Simpson

Jay Simpson. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Who is Jay Simpson's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen Jay Simpson? Simpson has starred in Pistol, Chernobyl, Frontier and A Spy Among Friends. He has also had roles in King Gary, Des and Foyle's War.

Michael Workéyè

Michael Workéyè and Emily Bader in My Lady Jane. Prime Video

Who is Michael Workéyè's character in Black Mirror season 7? As of now, character details have not yet been confirmed for this character.

Where have I seen Michael Workéyè? Workéyè has starred in This Is Going to Hurt, My Lady Jane and is set to star in The Stolen Girl.

Black Mirror season 7 will stream on Netflix from 10th April 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

