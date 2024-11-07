Of course, that means we'll have to wait a little while longer to see the film, but the new date probably makes more sense given late January is generally seen as something of a dead zone for big new movies.

Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, with the Batman star playing a man named Mickey Barnes, who signs up to be an "expendable" as part of a programme that will see him get away from planet Earth.

The programme means he becomes a disposable employee where after one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of their memories intact.

In the film, one of these multiples unintentionally survives a human expedition, meaning that two of Mickey's multiples – Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 – must go head to head.

The star-studded cast for the film also includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, while there are roles for Holliday Grainger, Thomas Turgoose and Angus Imrie too.

"When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mikey 17," a Warner Bros spokesperson said of the date change.

"We’re thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX."

It had originally been thought that Mickey 17 might make its debut in 2024, before the previous January release date had been announced, with rumours circulating that Warner didn't have much confidence in the film and that there had been a dispute between Bong and the studio over who had final cut.

However, last month the director told Empire that it was very much his vision that would be seeing the light of day, explaining: "The studio respected my final cut rights.

"Of course, during the editing process there are many opinions and many discussions that happen. But this film is my cut, and I’m very happy about it. It was a long process, but it was always smooth and respectful."

This is Bong's third film in English following Snowpiercer and Okja, while his hugely acclaimed Korean-language films include Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother and, of course, the aforementioned Parasite.

Mickey 17 will be released on 18th April 2025.

