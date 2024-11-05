James Bond star Daniel Craig doesn't care who replaces him as new 007
Looks like it's time to stop asking!
Daniel Craig has set the record straight once and for all: he does not care who is cast as the next James Bond.
The actor bowed out of the iconic spy role at the end of 2021's No Time to Die, leaving film buffs to debate who should fill his shoes next – with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Hardy among the most widely speculated contenders.
Craig is currently promoting his arthouse romantic drama Queer, directed by Challengers and Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, which is considered a major player in this year's awards race.
Alas, Bond-related questions still follow him wherever he goes.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
In the Variety interview below, with Craig and his Queer co-star Drew Starkey, the duo are given questions to answer that test how well they know each other, with one of them being: "If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?"
Before Starkey has a chance to guess what Craig's answer might be, the former 007 interjects by laughing and saying: "I don't care."
He ultimately declines to answer the question, choosing to doodle on his whiteboard rather than offer a name. Check out the video below to see the moment:
Earlier in the Queer press tour, a journalist had asked Craig whether he thought that there could be a gay James Bond on screen in the future, which the actor also chose not to answer – Guadagnino jumped in for him.
The director said jokingly: "Guys, let’s be an adult in the room for a second. There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know James Bond's desires, period. The important thing is that he does his missions properly."
Queer is released in UK cinemas on Friday 13th December 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.