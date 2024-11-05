Craig is currently promoting his arthouse romantic drama Queer, directed by Challengers and Call Me By Your Name filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, which is considered a major player in this year's awards race.

Alas, Bond-related questions still follow him wherever he goes.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the Variety interview below, with Craig and his Queer co-star Drew Starkey, the duo are given questions to answer that test how well they know each other, with one of them being: "If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?"

Before Starkey has a chance to guess what Craig's answer might be, the former 007 interjects by laughing and saying: "I don't care."

He ultimately declines to answer the question, choosing to doodle on his whiteboard rather than offer a name. Check out the video below to see the moment:

Earlier in the Queer press tour, a journalist had asked Craig whether he thought that there could be a gay James Bond on screen in the future, which the actor also chose not to answer – Guadagnino jumped in for him.

The director said jokingly: "Guys, let’s be an adult in the room for a second. There is no way around the fact that nobody would ever know James Bond's desires, period. The important thing is that he does his missions properly."

Queer is released in UK cinemas on Friday 13th December 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.