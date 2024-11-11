The twists kept coming in the final scenes of the show, starring Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti and, while Oz Cobb may have won the city for now, a final looming bat signal proved his problems aren't quite over.

Of course, the last episode of The Penguin very much sets up The Batman: Part II, with the bat signal at the end and the mention of Sofia Falcone's half-sister, Selina Kyle (AKA Catwoman).

But will The Penguin be back for a season 2? Here's everything we know so far.

Will there be The Penguin season 2?

Currently, there's no confirmation as to whether there will be The Penguin season 2, but we wouldn't rule it out.

Recently speaking to RadioTimes.com, actor Farrell said that, while the show was originally planned as a limited series, he would "absolutely" be up for more.

He said: "It was only ever envisioned as an eight-hour limited series, but it's gone pretty well and I would imagine when things tend to go well, people tend to want to revisit them.

"If they came up with an amazing way to do another eight hours, and if it fit in primarily to Matt Reeves' vision, because this whole show really had to work with being born of The Batman film and also being kind of a cartilage to the second film, which I haven't read yet...

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb in The Penguin. HBO

"Matt's the wizard of this whole universe. So Lauren LeFranc [showrunner] and her team of writers, myself, Mike Marino [makeup/prosthetic artist], when we were deciding that the Penguin would look the way he did, we all have to be in step with what Matt's vision is.

"So if Matt wants to do a second season, for sure, I'd consider it, yeah. [But] by the end of this I'd had my fill! I know I was bitching about not having enough in the first film, but I'm good now. I've been at the table for long enough. It was amazing, but it's quite a thing."

Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Falcone in The Penguin. HBO

Showrunner LeFranc has also been opening up about the potential of a second season. She told The Direct: "I mean, we put it all out on the table. I think that in order to do a second season, we have to feel like we can top ourselves. We have to feel like there's something more there to really dig into. I mean, I really care about all these characters, even if they're terrible people."

She added: "It's been a joy to write them, even though they're twisted and complicated and weird and darkly funny. So look, I think Gotham City is just such a fun sandbox to play, and I'd love to keep playing in it, but I think it just has to be the right thing. We should never do anything just to do it."

So – watch this space!

When could a potential The Penguin season 2 be released?

If The Penguin does get renewed for a season 2, we'd expect a long wait ahead, perhaps for a release date in 2026 or 2027.

It's clearly just an idea at this point and it would require a lengthy production period as season 1 did. It's also likely that the studio would want to release The Batman: Part II first, as The Penguin's finale episode should lead nicely into it.

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot in The Penguin. HBO/Sky

Season 1 had a long road to release after all. Development was underway by September 2021 but, as many other productions did, its filming faced a delay due to the Hollywood labour disputes.

Filming concluded in February 2024, with the show being released in October 2024.

Who could be in the cast of a potential The Penguin season 2?

We'd expect some of the cast of season 1 to return if the series is confirmed for season 2 – with some notable exceptions of people who didn't make it to the end. This is your last spoiler warning!

Key cast members who could return include:

Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/Penguin

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Theo Rossi as Julian Rush

Of course, a fair few figures didn't make it to the end of season 1, most prominently, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, who was killed by Oz in the season 1 finale.

Michael Zegen's Alberto Falcone was also killed early on in the season.

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor in The Penguin. HBO/Warner Bros/DC

Episode 4 was an absolute blood bath, with Sofia Falcone killing much of her family in the gas spill. Plus, while Francis Cobb, Oz's mother, played by Deirdre O' Connell, made it to the end of the series alive, she was left in a vegetative state and permanently bedbound.

In season 2, we could potentially see the appearance of:

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman

Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman

While Pattinson and Kravitz did not appear in season 1, the door has possibly been left open for their arrivals in season 2.

What could the plot of a potential The Penguin season 2 be?

Details are thin on the ground currently about what the plot of The Penguin could be, but we'd expect to pick up with Oz after he's won the city and has become its kingpin, following his rise through the ranks of Gotham's underworld.

We'd also expect to follow Sofia Falcone as she meets her half-sister, Selina Kyle.

The Penguin is available to watch on Sky and NOW.

