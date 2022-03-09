Will there be The Batman 2? Sequel and spin-off news

While The Batman 2 is yet to be confirmed by Warner Bros, given the success of Reeves' dark new take on the iconic Gotham City superhero, it certainly seems like a sequel could be on the cards.

Matt Reeves’ superhero reboot The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz has only just landed in cinemas, but fans are already clamouring for a sequel.

The Batman smashed records at the box office on its opening weekend and raked in $134 million domestically, making it the second-largest launch of the pandemic era after Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $260m back in December 2021. It was the largest weekend for Warner Bros in five years and the best ever start for filmmaker Reeves.

“It’s fun to see the public really embrace the movie,” Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros, told Variety. “Since the movie is three hours long, it became appointment viewing. That bodes well for its run on the big screen. It helps that the word of mouth is so strong.”

The Batman takes place just two years into Bruce Wayne’s journey as Batman as he descends into darkness to track down a new enemy: the Riddler (Paul Dano). Pattinson is joined by a star-studded cast including Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

The ending of the movie teases an intriguing future for the characters and for Gotham City, leaving plenty of room for more stories in Robert Pattinson’s Batman universe.

So, read on for everything we know about a potential The Batman 2. Be warned: spoilers for The Batman follow.

Will there be a sequel to The Batman?

Robert Pattinson as Batman in The Batman (WB)

Warner Bros is yet to officially announce a sequel to The Batman. However, director Matt Reeves has confirmed that is the plan.

He recently told The Independent that he didn’t create The Batman with a sequel in mind, but that he would like to tell more stories with this iteration of the character.

“We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves said. “And we’re working on some other stuff too, but we have started talking about another movie."

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, producer Dylan Clark said the creative team "inevitably" had ideas about sequels, but remained relatively tight-lipped about what those ideas might be.

"Do we have ideas about the sequels? You just inevitably do, because you'll start to say, you know, wouldn't it be cool if... you know, what we haven't seen yet. And, you know, we didn't get enough of Albert in this movie, or, you know, Gordon's gonna do this in his career. So, you know, with 80 years of Batman in the canon and all these great comics, there are multiple storylines that are just exciting."

He went on to say that it’s too early to discuss sequel details given that The Batman has just landed in cinemas.

"We're really focused on making sure this movie gets out in the theatres in the biggest way. And if that happens, and we're rewarded to do a sequel, then we will be the luckiest guys on the planet."

Fans might have to wait for a sequel to get the go-ahead, but fortunately we still have the confirmed HBO Max spinoffs to look forward to.

In 2021, it was announced that HBO Max was developing a prequel series to The Batman that will revolve around Gotham PD.

And, as mentioned above, there’s also talk of a show exploring Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot/ Penguin.

When could a The Batman 2 be released?

Andy Serkis and Robert Pattinson in The Batman (WB)

Sadly, it's looking like it’s going to be years before we see Pattinson don the cape again.

Producer Dylan Clark recently revealed that the Batman 2 should come out by 2027 at the latest.

In an interview with ComicBook, he revealed: "I will go on record and say that it will be less than five years.”

If the sequel is given the green light, we’ll have a better idea of when filming will start and when we might get a release date. Watch this space!

The Batman 2 cast and character speculation

Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman WB

While a sequel has not officially been confirmed, The Batman is intended as the first part of a new trilogy of Batman films from Reeves. And of course, the plan involves Robert Pattinson as billionaire socialite Bruce Wayne, aka Batman.

And Pattinson has already discussed his intentions for the trilogy.

Speaking to Empire, Pattinson noted: "I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies. I would love to do it."

He also confirmed that if Warner Bros was to approach him about reprising his role once or twice more, he wouldn’t hesitate to say yes.

"I would love to do it," Pattinson said, as producer Dylan Clark added: "As the first stand-alone Batman in 10 years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon."

If the sequel is given the green light, there's also plenty of scope for more character development when it comes to detective James Gordon (Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright), who's only a lieutenant in The Batman rather than a Commissioner as he's more widely known, and Selina Kyle (Big Little Lies' Zoë Kravitz), who is clearly still developing her alter-ego of Catwoman in The Batman.

Sadly, John Turturro is unlikely to return as Falcone after he was shot and killed by antagonist The Riddler/Edward Nashton (Paul Dano), and the same goes for Peter Sarsgaard as the late DA Gil Colson.

However, we wouldn't be surprised if Colin Farrell ends up returning as Penguin for the inevitable sequel and building on his role in the first movie.

In a recent interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast, Farrell spoke about his small role.

"I'm only in it for five or six scenes, so I can't wait to see the film because it won't be ruined by my presence," he said. "Really, it's a freebie for me. I'll get a little bit uncomfortable for the f**king nine minutes I have, and then the rest of it, I cannot wait to see how [Matt] brought this world to life."

Following the death of Falcone, Penguin is in a great place to take over Falcone's drug operation in a sequel.

It's also likely that Dano would reprise his role as The Riddler.

"If I'm called back to Gotham, I'll be there," Dano recently told RadioTimes.com, when asked about potential sequels.

Paul Dano as The Riddler in The Batman Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros

Pattinson has also shared which Batman villains he would like to see tackled next in the series.

"I’d love to do something like Court of Owls," the actor told Den of Geek, adding: "There are elements of The Batman which are kind of horror and I think it really feels quite new for Batman."

Pattinson has also mentioned the killer Calendar Man as a potential villain, as well as Mr Freeze.

Reeves recently told Collider that he wanted to do explore a more "grounded" take on Mr Freeze, explaining: "In my view, I just feel drawn to finding the grounded version of everything. So to me it would be a challenge in an interesting way to try and figure out how that could happen, even the idea of something like Mr Freeze, that is such a great story, right?

"I think there's actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great."

Asked about whether there were any specific comics he'd like to see adapted for a sequel, producer Dylan Clark was rather more vague.

"I think it's incumbent on us to create new stories that are true to the comics that people know and love," he told RadioTimes.com. "So, you know, on this one, Robert read all the comics and there were certain things that we borrowed from multiple storylines.

"But really, Matt wanted to create a unique way into Batman and create a unique story. And then my hope is that people go, 'Oh, that's from Long Halloween, that's from Year One, is that a little bit of Killing Joke? And is that Arkham Asylum there?' Those things are important to us, but really for us we wanted to do our own story."

Is there a trailer for a sequel?

Hold your horses!

With Warner Bros yet to officially announce a sequel to The Batman as detailed above, it's far too early for a trailer.

Watch this space!

The Batman is in cinemas now. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

