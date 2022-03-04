The Batman producer reveals there are “inevitably” ideas for sequels

The film is the latest in a very long line of movies focusing on The Caped Crusader, and it looks like there are plans for it to launch a whole new 'Batverse' with a number of TV spin-offs already in the pipeline.

This weekend sees the long-awaited release of The Batman – director Matt Reeves' dark new take on the iconic Gotham City superhero.

And while no film sequels have thus far been confirmed, it seems likely that this won't be the last we see of Robert Pattinson as Batman on the big screen.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, producer Dylan Clark said the creative team had "inevitably" ideas about sequels, although he didn't give much away regarding what those ideas might be.

"Well as I was doing some press last night, I overheard my friend Matt Reeves telling some other press that he was thinking about sequel ideas," Clark said. "We're always focused on making sure this movie gets finished and delivered as well as it could – the hope is that it works and the audience likes it and supports us and wants more, and they want to see Robert again.

"That's the goal, of course," he added. "Do we have ideas about the sequels? You just inevitably do, because you'll start to say, you know, wouldn't it be cool if... you know, what we haven't seen yet. And, you know, we didn't get enough of Albert in this movie, or, you know, Gordon's gonna do this in his career. So, you know, with 80 years of Batman in the canon and all these great comics, there are multiple storylines that are just exciting.

"We're really focused on making sure this movie gets out in the theatres in the biggest way. And if that happens, and we're rewarded to do a sequel, then we will be the luckiest guys on the planet."

Asked if there were any particular characters he'd like to see appear in future films – or any specific comics he'd like to see adapted, Clark was rather more vague.

"I think it's incumbent on us to create new stories that are true to the comics that people know and love," he said. "So, you know, on this one, Robert read all the comics and there were certain things that we borrowed from multiple storylines.

"But really, Matt wanted to create a unique way into Batman and create a unique story. And then my hope is that people go oh, that's from Long Halloween, that's from Year One, is that a little bit of Killing Joke? And is that Arkham Asylum there? Those things are important to us, but really for us we wanted to do our own story."

Earlier, several stars of the film told RadioTimes.com that they'd love to return for sequels – with Riddler actor Paul Dano saying, "If I'm called back to Gotham, I'll be there."

The Batman is in UK cinemas now.