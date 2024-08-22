The official synopsis for season 2 says that it will see Lenker as the senior officer on the scene "when a political rally is attacked by far-right counter-protestors".

The synopsis continued: "The violent clash leaves a young man dead and June, consumed with guilt, is desperate to bring the unknown killer to justice.

"It seems as if her best hope is Daniel Hegarty, now a key figure in the shadowy world of police intelligence. He may have the answers she needs, but to get his help she will have to accept a dangerous bargain."

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

Jumbo previously got fans excited about the prospect of a second season back in February, when she revealed that there was one already in the works.

Meanwhile, when the first season was initially released, Capaldi said of a second season: "Who knows? We're just excited that we've done it and it's out there, it's been a real journey getting it to the screen. Working with Apple has been great but it's a whole new world.

"When I was working with BBC or ITV, a show might get sold to Australia or Hong Kong or whatever. Now Apple just presses a button and 130 counties all over the world get the show. Instantly. It's a whole different ballgame for me.

"But I'm delighted, at my age, to still be part of it."

Capaldi is best known for his roles in Doctor Who and The Thick of It, while it has been confirmed that his recent Prime Video thriller series, The Devil's Hour, will be returning for its second season this autumn.

Meanwhile, Jumbo is known for her roles in series such as Torchwood (in which she acted opposite Capaldi), Vera, The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

