However, Daniel Hegarty was the officer who led the investigation, and he is determined to shut down June's questioning of the narrative.

The show's cast is led by Peter Capaldi as Daniel and Cush Jumbo as June, while other well-known actors who feature across the series including Charlie Creed-Miles, Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore and Zoë Wanamaker.

But who else stars in the show, and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Criminal Record.

Criminal Record cast: Full list of actors and characters in Apple TV+ show

Here are the main cast members and characters in Criminal Record. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty

Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker

Charlie Creed-Miles as Tony Gilfoyle

Dionne Brown as Detective Constable Chloe Summers

Shaun Dooley as Detective Sergeant Kim Cardwell

Stephen Campbell Moore as Leo Hanratty

Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen

Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes

Maisie Ayres as Lisa

Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh

Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis

Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis

Peter Capaldi plays Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty

Peter Capaldi as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

Who is Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty? Daniel is a well-connected senior police officer, who led the investigation which saw Errol Mathis convicted of Adelaide Burrowes's murder. When June starts to question the conviction, Daniel becomes determined to protect his own legacy.

Where have I seen Peter Capaldi? Capaldi is best known for his roles as the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who and as Malcolm Tucker in The Thick of It and spin-off film In the Loop. He has also appeared in films and series such as The Suicide Squad, Paddington, The Musketeers, Peep Show, Torchwood, The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Devil's Hour.

Cush Jumbo plays Detective Sergeant June Lenker

Cush Jumbo as Detective Sergeant June Lenker in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

Who is Detective Sergeant June Lenker? June is a young police officer in the early stages of her career, who, after she hears a phone call from a distressed woman, comes to believe that Errol Mathis did not kill Adelaide Burrowes, which he was convicted of.

Where have I seen Cush Jumbo? Jumbo is known for her roles in series including Torchwood, Vera, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Deadwater Fell, Trying, The Beast Must Die and Stay Close.

Charlie Creed-Miles plays Tony Gilfoyle

Charlie Creed-Miles in Criminal Record. Apple TV+/YouTube

Who is Tony Gilfoyle? Tony is a former police officer who used to work closely with Daniel Hegarty and Tony Gilfoyle. He worked on the case of Adelaide Burrowes's murder.

Where have I seen Charlie Creed-Miles? Creed-Miles has had roles in series including Press Gang, Endeavour, True Love, Peaky Blinders, Death in Paradise, Ripper Street, Silent Witness, World on Fire and Giri/Haji, as well as the films The Fifth Element, Nil by Mouth, Harry Brown, Wild Bill and 100 Streets.

Dionne Brown plays Detective Constable Chloe Summers

Who is Detective Constable Chloe Summers? Chloe is a police officer who works with June.

Where have I seen Dionne Brown? Brown previously had a role in Stephen Graham ITV drama The Walk-In.

Shaun Dooley plays Detective Sergeant Kim Cardwell

Shaun Dooley David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Detective Sergeant Kim Cardwell? Kim is a police officer who used to work closely with Daniel Hegarty and Tony Gilfoyle. He worked on the case of Adelaide Burrowes's murder.

Where have I seen Shaun Dooley? Dooley has had roles in major series including Coronation Street, EastEnders, Silent Witness, Hustle, Misfits, Broadchurch, Doctor Who, The Stranger, It's a Sin, Grantchester, The Witcher, Gentleman Jack, Changing Ends, Black Mirror, The Long Shadow and Mr Bates vs The Post Office, as well as films such as The Woman in Black, Official Secrets and Saltburn.

Stephen Campbell Moore plays Leo Hanratty

Stephen Campbell Moore. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Leo Hanratty? Leo is June's husband.

Where have I seen Stephen Campbell Moore? Campbell Moore has appeared in series such as Hustle, Ashes to Ashes, Our Zoo, The Wrong Mans, Stag, The One, War of the Worlds, Anne, The Confessions of Frankie Langton and Litvinenko. He has also had roles in films including The History Boys, Johnny English Reborn, Man Up, The Lady in the Van, Burnt, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Red Joan and the first Downton Abbey film.

Zoë Wanamaker plays Maureen

Zoë Wanamaker. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Who is Maureen? Maureen is June's mother.

Where have I seen Zoë Wanamaker? Wanamaker has had roles in series including My Family, Prime Suspect, Love Hurts, Doctor Who, Poirot, Mr Selfridge, Inside No. 9, Killing Eve, Britannia, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Shadow and Bone and The Cleaner. She has also appeared in films such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Five Children and It, My Week with Marilyn.

Rasaq Kukoyi plays Patrick Burrowes

Rasaq Kukoyi. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Patrick Burrowes? Patrick is the son of Adelaide Burrowes, whose murder Errol Mathis was convicted of.

Where have I seen Rasaq Kukoyi? Kukoyi has previously appeared in The Last Tree, His House, You Don't Know Me and Andor, while he also appears in upcoming Netflix film The Kitchen.

Maisie Ayres plays Lisa

Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes and Maisie Ayres as Lisa in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

Who is Lisa? Lisa is a young woman who has a close relationship with Patrick.

Where have I seen Maisie Ayres? Ayres has previously appeared in Silent Witness.

Aysha Kala plays Sonya Singh

Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

Who is Sonya Singh? Sonya is a lawyer, hired by Doris Mathis to prove her son Errol's innocence.

Where have I seen Aysha Kala? Kala has previously had roles in Shameless, Vicious, Indian Summers, Call the Midwife, Master of None, Man vs Bee, The Undeclared War and The Doll Factory.

Cathy Tyson plays Doris Mathis

Cathy Tyson. David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Doris Mathis? Doris is Errol Mathis's mother.

Where have I seen Cathy Tyson? Tyson is known for starring in series including Band of Gold, Night & Day, Grange Hill, McDonald & Dodds, Whitstable Pearl, Maternal, JoJo & Gran Gran and Boiling Point, as well as the TV movie Help.

Tom Moutchi plays Errol Mathis

Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis in Criminal Record. Apple TV+

Who is Errol Mathis? Errol is Doris's son, who was convicted of the murder of his long-term partner after an investigation led by Daniel Hegarty. However, June believes he is innocent.

Where have I seen Tom Moutchi? Moutchi has previously appeared in The Hustle, Famalam, Temple, Mood, PRU and Plebs: Soldier of Rome.

Criminal Record will premiere on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 10th January 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

