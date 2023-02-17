For those of us who relish in the weekly viewings of new episodes , each Monday evening has welcomed the emotional (and regularly, hilarious) stories of Maryam ( Parminder Nagra ), Helen ( Lisa McGrillis ) and Catherine ( Lara Pulver ) as they return to working in post-pandemic frontline medicine.

After five weeks of having the loveable medical drama grace our screens each week, Maternal is drawing to a close with next week's final episode.

With romantic entanglements, new children and lingering exes, the trio have also had to combat heart-wrenching medical issues, workplace tensions and now, in this final episode, some big life decisions.

And while the drama has certainly given us our fill of dramatic plot lines, we can't help but wonder if season 2 is on the cards. Will season 1 mark the end of the road for our trio of working mothers or is this only the beginning? Read on for everything we know so far about a potential season 2 of Maternal.

Will there be a Maternal season 2?

Lara Pulver, Lisa McGrillis and Parminder Nagra as Catherine, Helen and Maryam in Maternal. ITV

As of now, ITV has not announced if there will be a Maternal season 2 and like many other series, it'll be down to audience reception and cast schedules.

We know that Lisa McGrillis has already filmed Sex Education season 4, where she'll be starring as Gillian Anderson's on-screen sister, Joanna.

We also know that Parminder Nagra is set to reprise her role as DI Ray in the hit ITV crime drama for season 2.

So it's safe to say that our leading actors are busy but here's to crossing our fingers for more Maternal.

Seeing as Maternal landed on our screens in time for mid-January 2023, we can only hope that a new season would kick off our 2024 in the right way too.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see for any more renewal news.

Maternal season 2 cast speculation

Lara Pulver and Lisa McGrillis as Catherine and Helen in ITV's Maternal. ITV

We can safely assume that our leading actors would return to the series if there is a season 2 as the trio are seen laughing away at the end of season 1.

A list of the main Maternal characters that would likely return in a potential season 2 are as follows.

Parminder Nagra as Dr Maryam Afridi

Lara Pulver as Catherine MacDiarmid

Lisa McGrillis as Dr Helen Cavendish

Chris Oliver as Guy Cavendish

Raza Jaffrey as Jack Oliviera

Abhin Galeya as Raz Farooqi

Alexander Karim as Lards Nordstrom

Other additional cast members that could return for season 2 are also:

Julie Graham as Susan Fisher

Aurora Jones as Maggie Cavendish

Mat Fraser as Steve

Hayden Gwynne as Anne MacDiarmid

Matilda Ziegler as Becky Hillford

Shaheen Khan as Sania Masoom

Sabina Arthur as Kim Allerton

Dean Ridge as Simon Segman

D’Vante Hart as Edward

Cheryl Mackie as Mrs Williams

Darren Hart as Mr Williams

Cleo Sylvestre as Mrs Osei

Jennifer Macbeth as Tessa Joseph

Elizabeth Dulau as Louise Pennycook

Stephanie Jacob as Mrs Smith

Joe Thomas as Mat Malyon

Guy Rufus Williams as Prof Thomas

Bill Skinner as Will

Elan Butler as Freddie

What could Maternal season 2 be about?

Abhin Galeya as Raz Farooqi and Parminder Nagra as Maryam Afridi in Maternal. ITV

If you're yet to watch the season 1 finale, be warned as there are spoilers ahead ...

The final episode of Maternal season 1 was one of the most dramatic of the season with each of our leading women having to battle increasingly stressful personal issues. And we can only assume that a potential season 2 will deal with the fallout from those decisions.

The finale opens with Helen having called an ambulance for Guy, her husband, after a suspected opioid overdose. Her team, including Guy's 24-year-old colleague with whom he had an affair, have to treat him when he's rushed to the hospital, still unconscious.

More like this

Guy had previously been suspended for drinking on call after finding out that Helen had slept with someone else. Helen herself had reported him and the episode was one where she was riddled with questions and guilt.

Similarly, Maryam also had to face up to her looming investigation meeting, where Catherine had put herself on the panel, to her own annoyance. With that, regular patient Jakub's condition deteriorating and her own husband pushing her for a decision about adopting another child, Maryam had to make some tough decisions about her future – both personally and professionally.

She finally admits to her husband that she doesn't want to have another child, stating that she could "end up like Guy". But as for her future as a doctor, that remains slightly open at the end of season 1.

Though she’s still reeling from the fact her old rival is now her boss, Catherine manages to put her own feelings to one side throughout this final episode. She books herself in with a specialist who treats women who suffer from birth trauma and gets a massage that’s more than she bargained for. But the feelings it unlocks prompts her to act on her relationship with Lars. Will the pair continue to have a 'will they/won't they' romance or will they successfully manage to co-parent despite their feelings towards one another?

Although it's under sad circumstances, Helen is also promoted from junior doctor to consultant and starts imminently. As the trio have one final teatime conversation in the hospital canteen together to round out season 1, Maryam admits that she doesn't know when she'll return to work. But she also suggests that Catherine goes into breast surgery because the hours are elective and better for her as a mother.

So, with changing career paths and each of the doctors coming to their own revelations in that final episode, we can only hope that season 2 would be somewhat calmer for them all. As per the series, we know it likely won't be plain sailing but enjoyable all the same.

Is there a trailer for Maternal season 2?

Slow down! As Maternal season 2 is yet to be announced, there isn't a trailer for it. For now, though, enjoy the trailer for season 1.

Maternal airs ITV1 and is available in full now on ITVX. Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

