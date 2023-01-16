Lisa McGrillis, Parminder Nagra and Lara Pulver all lead the Maternal cast , which centres on the trio of working mothers as they return to life in the NHS after maternity leave.

With ITV's Maternal landing on screens tonight, viewers can look forward to a heartfelt, humorous and insightful look into frontline post-pandemic medical life.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about her new role, McGrillis, who has most recently starred in Avoidance and Somewhere Boy, revealed that Maternal "is giving a really honest portrayal of parenthood, of mothers – it's not trying to make it glossy".

In the new drama, McGrillis stars as Dr Helen Cavendish, a rock of the Acute Medical Unit who is grappling with life after having her third child. Not only that, she's also having to contend with working alongside her consultant husband, Guy, and their 24-year-old colleague with whom he has had an affair.

While the new role sees McGrillis don her medical doctor's hat, the actress also has a rather exciting role to look forward to in the near future. McGrillis is joining the cast of the fourth season of Sex Education, where she will star as Gillian Anderson's sister, Joanna.

When asked what viewers can expect in the forthcoming Netflix series, McGrillis said: “The audience will know that at the end of season 3, Jean had a baby. So that's where we meet her next. It's about the kids because the school closes down, right? I don't know how much time has passed, but it's just a continuation of the way series 3 ended.

“It's funny, like, your storylines really don't overlap that much. There are so many different storylines going on in Sex Education. You've got your storyline and mine is very much with Gillian and Asa [Butterfield]. So yeah, I was thrilled to be part of that storyline, I have to say."

Talking about her character in particular, McGrillis added: "She arrives and she's a bit of a whirlwind, is Joanna. It's a really good, fun part to play.”

Lisa McGrillis as Helen Cavendish, Jennifer Dixon as Tessa Joseph, Cheryl Mackie as Mrs William and Oliver Chris as Guy Cavendish. ITV

Going into the series was a massively exciting opportunity for McGrillis, who is "a super fan" of the series. She admits that she has "never been more nervous going into a show in my life", saying: "I've always kind of gone into shows at the beginning, so we're kind of all muddling our way through together and working out what it is. But this is a really well-established show.

"This is the fourth series of one of the most popular shows on Netflix, playing Gillian Anderson's sister. Everyone is obsessed with Jean Milburn. So, I was terrified. I felt like I was having an out of body experience when I arrived on set at that iconic house."

She continues: "Eric and Otis are standing outside and Gillian Anderson's there going, 'Hi sis, and I was just like, 'What's happening?' It felt like it took me about three days to just be able to do my job without being super starstruck about being in a show that I adore."

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn in Netflix's Sex Education. Netflix

And it looks like fans have got some great scenes to look forward to in the fourth season, with McGrillis stating: "It's a really brilliant storyline. It was a lot of fun. Me and Gillian had so much fun playing sisters. I think the audience have got something quite exciting to look forward to for season 4."

As for her current role in Maternal, McGrillis has said that her new role is one where she "really admires the journey" of her character. She says: “I feel like the show is a love letter to the NHS, it's about all of these incredible doctors that have worked through COVID in the last three years, who are just normal people who have families and then they have to go to work.

"They're wading through the aftermath of COVID and the enormous strain that the pandemic put on the NHS and are doing an amazing job."

Maternal airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 16th January at 9pm.

