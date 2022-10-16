It soon emerges that Danny's Steve dad took off with him as a baby when his mother died in a car accident and created a terrifying vision of the world for his son in a warped bid to protect him and keep him safe.

Channel 4's poignant new drama Somewhere Boy tells the extraordinary story of isolated teenager Danny, who has been kept indoors by his father to avoid fabricated murderous monsters.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Danny soon realises that the monsters don't exist - well, the ones his dad has described, at least - which makes him question his sheltered existence, leading to revelations which may make him or break him as he faces the real world.

Channel 4's synopsis reads: "Danny's dad Steve thought he'd done the right thing, bringing Danny up safe and warm, away from murderers and wars and drugs and governments and burgers and evil. For eighteen years they just stayed in, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. And that’s how Danny grew up. It was all he knew. And he was happy.

"But when Danny turns eighteen his whole world — everything he's ever known – explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed."

Meet the cast of Somewhere Boy below...

Somewhere Boy cast

Lewis Gribben plays Danny

Lewis Gribben plays Danny in Somewhere Boy Channel 4

Who is Danny? "Danny is a very young 18-year-old, very happy, loves his dad, very into romantic comedies and romantic music," said Lewis Gribben. "He's got more and more interested in the outside world, but still believes in his dad, that he’s trying his best and trying to protect him. But Danny's also a very curious individual who doesn't really know what it's like to be cool, or have any idea of how to change himself. He can't really adapt in social situations so he's unapologetically himself, very innocent and vulnerable. So a nice guy, if a bit weird!"

Where have I seen Lewis Gribben before? Lewis Gribben is best known for his debut in 2017’s T2 Trainspotting and his TV roles have included Channel 4 crime drama Deadwater Fell, Silent Witness and Shetland.

Samuel Bottomley who plays Aaron

Samuel Bottomley plays Aaron and Lewis Gribben plays Danny in Somewhere Boy Channel 4

Who is Aaron? Danny's 18-year-old cousin. "You might not see how lonely Aaron is at first, but he's one of the loneliest characters in the series," said Samuel Bottomley.

Where have I seen Samuel Bottomley before? Samuel Bottomley is known for his roles in TV series Wolf Hall, Jericho, Ackley Bridge and Sheridan Smith's The Teacher. His recent TV projects include Daisy May Cooper's Am I Being Unreasonable? and coming-of-age drama Ladhood.

Rory Keenan plays Steve

Rory Keenan plays Steve in Somewhere Boy Channel 4

Who is Steve? Danny's dad. "Danny thinks his dad's a hero. Steve always makes sure he's fed, sheltered and in a loving environment, even if that environment is very odd," said Rory Keenan. "Danny knows nothing else, just that there is a man who loves him and will do anything to protect him. In that sense, you could say it's a great relationship although from our twenty-first century perspective, it borders on abuse."

Where have I seen Rory Keenan before? Rory Keenan's TV credits include Peaky Blinders, Striking Out, Versailles, The Duchess and Rules of the Game. He also starred in Brendan Gleeson and Don Cheadle's The Guard.

Lisa McGrillis who plays Sue

Lisa McGrillis plays Sue in Somewhere Boy Channel 4

Who is Sue? Steve's sister and Danny's auntie. "She's a good person who's had a difficult life – a stressed, worn-out mother with two young children, an awkward teenage boy and a partner she loves, but who doesn't help an awful lot around the house. She's a working-class mother and they haven't got a lot of money, so day-to-day life is a bit of a battle," said Lisa McGrillis.

Where have I seen Lisa McGrillis before? Lisa McGrillis has starred in Inspector George Gently, No Offence and BAFTA-winning sitcom Mum. McGrillis recently starred in Romesh Ranganathan's Avoidance and will appear in upcoming ITV medical drama Maternal, opposite Lara Pulver and Parminder Nagra.

Johann Myers who plays Paul

Somewhere Boy cast (L-R) Lewis Gribben, Lisa McGrillis, Johann Myers and Samuel Bottomley Channel 4

Who is Paul? He is Aaron's step-dad. "You can't help but like him, because he's doing the right thing on a daily level," said Johann Myers. "He loves his kids, his partner, his partner's son. He's just doing what you should do when you are a conceding stepfather."

Where have I seen Johann Myers before? Johann Myers is known for his roles in the TV adaptation of Snatch, Silent Witness, The Wheel of Time and Steve McQueen's Small Axe.

Somewhere Boy premieres on Channel 4 and All 4 at 10pm on Sunday 16th October. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.