The Wheel of Time season 2: Release date speculation, cast and plot

The wheel keeps on turning.

Advertisement

Amazon has already renewed its fantasy epic series The Wheel of Time for a second run and fans of Robert Jordan’s novels will be in for a continued adaptation of the events in the books.

The first season of the Prime Video series saw the sorceress Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) and her bodyguard al’Lan Mandragoran (Daniel Henney) track down five young people from a village by the Two Rivers.

One of the five turned out to be the Dragon Reborn – the one prophesied to take on the evil Dark One in the form of a human champion.

As Moiraine and the Dragon Reborn journeyed to the Eye of the World in the final episode of the first season, fans will be wondering what to expect of the second run.

Read More: The Wheel of Time books in order and guide to series

Here is all we know about the second season of The Wheel of Time.

**Spoiler warning for The Wheel of Time season 1**

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Wheel of Time season 2 release date speculation

CONFIRMED: The Wheel of Time will return for a second season.

The second run is already in production and began filming on the 18th July 2021, and is scheduled to conclude filming in February 2022.

This leaves most of 2022 for post-production work to continue on the series with the potential for the show to be back in time for a late 2022 release.

The Wheel of Time season 2 cast

Amazon Studios/Jan Thijs

Many characters in the cast of the first season of The Wheel of Time will return.

Rosamund Pike will no doubt return as the Aes Sedai teacher Moiraine Damodred, with Daniel Henney back as her ward and bodyguard al’Lan Mandragoran.

Of course, the five young protagonists from the Two Rivers will return.

Josha Stradowski will be back as the Dragon Reborn himself Rand al’Thor, while Madeleine Madden is back as his love interest and Aes Sedai-in-training, Egwene al’Vere.

Marcus Rutherford will also return as Perrin Aybara, while Zoe Robins will be back as the wilful Nynaeve al’Meara.

However, Barney Harris will not return to the series as troubled Mat Cauthon.

Amazon/YouTube

The character will be recast in the second season with Dónal Finn playing the role, with no reason yet given for the recast.

Kate Fleetwood will likely be back as the red Aes Sedai warrior Liandrin Guirale, with Priyanka Bose back as Moiraine’s Aes Sedai friend and green warrior Alanna Mosvani.

Elsewhere, Sophie Okonedo will probably also return as the Amyrlin Seat and Moiraine’s love interest, Siuan Sanche, given her role in the second novel.

Kate Alexander could also return as the seer Min Farshaw, while Hammed Animashaun can make a comeback as Loial.

Finally, Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal have been cast as new main characters in the upcoming second season.

Is there a trailer for The Wheel of Time season 2?

There is currently no trailer for the second season of The Wheel of Time.

However, given that the series has been filming throughout the year, the fantasy epic could show new footage any time now.

We will be sure to update this page with the trailer as soon as we are able to.

The Wheel of Time season 2 plot

Amazon Studios/Jan Thijs

Given that the first season of The Wheel of Time is mostly made up of the events of the first novel in the book series, titled The Eye of the World, we can probably expect the second season to tackle events in the second novel, titled The Great Hunt.

This book sees Rand, Perrin and Mat caught up in the mission of an army of Shienaren guards.

Meanwhile, Egwene and Nynaeve meet the future major character known as Elayne Trakand.

These female characters join Moiraine on a trip to the White Tower in Tar Valon to learn the ways of the Aes Sedai.

Events reach another turning point when an army invades the Western Coast.

It is unknown if the second run will contain the events from other novels into its episode count.

The opening episode of the second season of The Wheel of Time is entitled A Taste of Solitude.

The Wheel of Time season 1 is available now on Prime Video.

Advertisement

You can order The Wheel of Time novels on Amazon. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.