The dramatic new teaser opens with Moiraine narrating: "Everyone has a choice. And every choice has a consequence."

She then adds, "We didn't defeat the Dark One, we set him free," as we see clips of the Dragon Reborn himself, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), and Nynaeve al'Meara (Zoë Robins) stating that "no one should have that much power".

But who exactly could they be talking about?

The action-packed trailer shows that the series' beloved characters will be facing the deadly threat of the growing Darkness, but also gives us a glimpse at some of the book characters that are making their way into the hit television series for the first time - like Elayne Trakand, Aviendha and Lady Suroth.

The visually stunning clip flies by in a flash, but eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot certain details, such as a blood-soaked figure rising from the ground, Perrin’s (Marcus Rutherford) eyes turn golden yellow and a panicked Nynaeve covered in blood.

But as the text in the trailer reads: "To seek the Light, you must brave the Dark.” Watch the trailer below.

The second season of The Wheel of Time will see the Great Hunt well and truly on, and is once again based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy book series of the same name.

As per the synopsis for the series: "Rand al’Thor learns he is The Dragon Reborn – a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world… or break it.

"Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches.

"Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In season 2, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world.

"The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light... or the Dark."

As well as Pike and Stradowski reprising their roles in the series, the rest of the returning cast also includes Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

And if that wasn't enough to get you excited about the new series, Prime Video has stated that the trailer also welcomes the return of #WOTWednesdays, which means season 2 assets and news will break every Wednesday going forward right up until the new season's release on 1st September. Talk about exciting!

The Wheel of Time season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on 1st September 2023, with season 1 available to stream on Prime Video now. You can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial. You can also order The Wheel of Time novels on Amazon.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto see what's on tonight.

