However, before the streamer put its own spin on the works of JRR Tolkein, it first turned its hand to Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time , in an expansive high fantasy show starring Rosamund Pike.

When it comes to fantasy on Amazon Prime Video, most people's minds may immediately jump to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , which is coming towards the end of its epic first season.

The series charts multiple different terrains and includes some truly stunning visuals, but just where was the first season shot, and where have the team been filming for the upcoming second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Video.

Where was The Wheel of Time season 1 filmed?

Rosamund Pike Moiraine Damodred in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television inc.

The first season of The Wheel of Time was shot in numerous different locations around the world, including the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia and the Canary Islands.

Locations used in Croatia included areas around Dubrovnik, which was also used as a shooting location of HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, the Bovec region of Slovenia was used for mountainous scenes throughout the season, and the primary shooting location for the series was in Prague, at the show's home of Jordan Studios.

What is Jordan Studios?

The cast of The Wheel of Time. Amazon Studios/Jan Thijs

One of the major locations used for filming on The Wheel of Time was Jordan Studios in Prague. It's commonplace for shows to film their interior and some visual effects shots in studios of this kind; what's less common is a studio being set up specifically for a single production.

However, that's exactly what happened for The Wheel of Time, after the team found that studio space in Central and Eastern Europe was booked up.

The series's producer David Brown told GQ, while speaking from Jordan Studios, that he "spoke to friends in Budapest who'd worked there, and they just said, 'You won't get in.'" After trying Prague, the team decided to create their own studio from scratch.

"You know, we are a big company. The show is hugely ambitious creatively. So how do we fill that? That's why we're in this building that is 350,000 square feet."

The publication notes that the studio includes a visual effects house, a stunt gym, archery targets, a rock climbing wall, an armourer/jeweller, a 3D printer, a costume department, individual offices for writers, a writers room, an accounting office, a set hub for set decoration and one for publicity, and soundstages.

The studios were named after the author of the Wheel of Time novel series, Robert Jordan.

Where has The Wheel of Time season 2 been filmed?

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Content Services LLC and Sony Pictures Television inc.

For season 2, the show has returned to Prague in the Czech Republic, and to Jordan Studios, with filming taking place from 2021 through into early this year.

Other locations used around the Czech Republic have included Jindřichův Hradec, Letohrádek Hvězda, Barrandov Studios and Karlova Koruna Chateau.

Meanwhile, season 2 was also filmed in Morocco at CLA Studios, Marrakech and Dakhla, and in the Puglia region of Italy, and in Calanchi Di Aliano and Ginosa. Filming has also reportedly returned to the Canary Islands for season 2.

