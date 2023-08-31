Season 1 had the difficult job of introducing fans to a complex and rich high fantasy world, succeeding in a way that meant that Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's story could reach a whole new audience. At least in the first four episodes provided for review, season 2 has the luxury of slowing down, giving us longer to spend with flawed characters – and it's all the better for it.

We pick up with our heroes following the "final battle" at the end of season 1 – which turned out not to be the final battle at all, but only the beginning of the terrors to come. Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Nynaeve (Zoe Robins) are on a journey to harness their powers but it proves more difficult than either of them could ever have imagined. Nynaeve's journey is actually one of the most compelling in season 2 as she faces horrors along the way, while her friendship with Egwene is tested to the limit.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elsewhere, Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) is on his own journey, figuring out powers teased in season 1 while Rand (Josha Stradowski), believed dead by his friends, hides away. Unfortunately, despite the revelation of Rand as the Dragon Reborn in season 1, he remains the most boring member of the group, seemingly losing all agency in the first episodes of season 2.

Thankfully, Rand's story is the only place in which the story sags a little, and Rosamund Pike continues to be the glue that ties everything together as the inscrutable Moiraine. At the end of season 1, we saw her lose everything as she was cut off from the One Power, with that thread continuing into season 2 while her relationship with warder Lan (Daniel Henney) is changed completely. Plus, we learn more about her backstory than ever before.

Moiraine Damodred in The Wheel of Time played by Rosamund Pike. Prime Video

Elsewhere, we're re-introduced to Mat, now played by Dónal Finn after he replaced Barney Harris in the role. While re-castings are never easy, Finn does well to embody the character of Mat without mimicking Harris. As we start season 2, Mat's as troubled as ever, wracked with guilt after his absence at last season's battle, and wondering whether his friends will ever forgive him.

As season 2 gets darker, it also introduces new characters with some having a bigger impact than others. Kate Fleetwood's Liandrin Guirale has a larger role this season, providing a mesmerising performance while Kae Alexander's Min Farshaw is similarly compelling.

More like this

Only time will tell as to how the rest of the season will play out, but the first four episodes provide a promising start, setting up bigger stakes – not an easy feat when you consider what happened in season 1. Tearing our heroes apart was a risk but it gives them time to shine on their own and even more of a reason to fight – to find their way back to each other.

Read more Wheel of Time:

We're faced with even more horrifying enemies, even more suspense, and even more magic. There are still elements we'd love to see from the remaining episodes, namely a little more epic action, more jaw-dropping shocks and surprises, and the pace picking up a little with Rand's story – all of which we suspect are on the way.

The Wheel of Time is already a force to be reckoned with. Now it has a chance to sit among the fantasy greats – here's hoping it's not a chance squandered.

The Wheel of Time season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video on 1st September.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what to watch tonight.

Want to visit Game of Thrones locations in Croatia at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.